Yes, South Dakota legislators are meeting more this break

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — You’re not imagining it. The South Dakota Legislature has more committees and studies working this summer than almost any other time.

The 19 various panels pose a substantial load for a body whose 35 senators and 70 representatives are part-time — at least on paper. The 2019 session officially ended March 29.

But 2019’s total is one short of the record, according to Jason Hancock.

He is executive director for the Legislative Research Council that provides professional services to the lawmakers.

The high came 15 years ago, when Jim Fry was still the council’s executive director. Hancock became LRC’s head five years ago after a management shuffle.

“2019 represents the largest number of active interim committees and study groups we have had since 2004,” Hancock said Friday.

“There are 19 committees authorized for the 2019 interim, through a combination of statute, legislative action, and Executive Board action. In 2004, there were 20 such groups authorized,” Hancock said.

Prowling through the names and the topics reflects the times whether 2004 or 2019.

Four lawmakers from back then are still in office: Brock Greenfield, Jean Hunhoff, Tim Rounds and Lee Schoenbeck. Another, Larry Rhoden, is now lieutenant governor and presides over the Senate.