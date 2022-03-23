DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Commission on Gaming has decided that $2,000 total wasn’t a stiff enough punishment for a pair of Yankton-based companies that own shares in two Deadwood gambling properties.

So the commission on Wednesday levied penalties four times that much against the two limited liability companies — $2,000 against DHIH LLC and $6,000 against DBUH LLC — after discussing the matter, first in public with the companies’ attorney, Nick Moser, and then in closed-door executive session.

The companies, whose original organizer is Tim Rutjes of Yankton, sold shares to others without submitting the proposed deals in advance for review. DHIH does business as Hickok’s Hotel and Suites. DBUH does business as the Historic Bullock Hotel. Rutjes also was the original organizer of their parent company, SRK, which specializes in hotel development.

State law says copies of all proposed gaming contracts must be submitted to the commission’s executive secretary. The law goes on: “The executive secretary or the commission may approve or deny gaming contracts and require changes in the contracts before participation by the licensee is allowed. The executive secretary or the commission may require a licensee to terminate participation in a gaming contract.”

Susan Christian, the commission’s executive secretary, recommended the $500 fine against DHIH and a $1,500 fine against DBUH. The amounts were the same as the commission approved for a similar incident involving DHIH last year.

“It’s a repeat finding for this company, second time within a year,” Christian said.

The companies’ lawyer, Moser, told commissioners that his clients hadn’t previously been in the gaming business and they were following what they had previously done at other hotel properties. Moser said he’s since submitted 32 additional contracts for review.

Commissioner Harry Christianson of Rapid City, an attorney and a past Deadwood casino owner, asked Moser whether he’s satisfied this won’t happen again. Moser said yes, provided every contract comes through him.

Christianson then asked that the two items be deferred so they could be considered in executive session. The other commissioners agreed.

When they returned, Christianson called for each of the penalties to be $2,000. The others agreed. Moser said the checks he brought couldn’t cover that much. He was given to March 28 to pay.

DHIH entered a contract to sell 1% of its Class A shares in Hickok’s on March 1, 2021. DBUH entered contracts on February 9, 2021; March 3, 2021; and March 4, 2021, to sell some of the Class A shares in the Bullock to two individuals who purchased 1% apiece, and a third individual who purchased 4%.

The violations were discovered during a background investigation for licensure.