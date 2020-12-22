Xcel’s revised electricity riders win S.D. approval

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Xcel Energy received green lights from state regulators Tuesday for two adjustments that could alter how much its South Dakota electricity customers pay in 2021.

The state Public Utilities Commission agreed to slightly raise the transmission cost recovery rider and increase the infrastructure cost recovery rider.

According to commission staff, revising the transmission cost recovery rider for 2021 will cost a South Dakota residential electric customer using 750 kilowatt-hours per month an average of $2.58, an increase of 31 cents.

Revenue would be used for projects such as rebuilding Xcel lines between Avon and Albany and between Canistota Junction and Salem.

Commissioner Chris Nelson said it was good to see two South Dakota projects. “And we need to see those,” Nelson said.

Commissioner Kristie Fiegen agreed — “I certainly love the upgrades in South Dakota” — and said the plan reflected a strong South Dakota economy.

Said commission chair Gary Hanson, “Cost recovery riders save everyone money.”

On revising the infrastructure rider, Xcel’s filing said, “The average bill impact for a residential customer using 750 kWh per month will be $8.92 per month, an increase of $2.27 compared to the current rate.”

Commissioner Nelson said he wanted to see that having customers pay more for new wind projects through the infrastructure rider would lead to them saving money overall.

An Xcel official said the savings would be reflected in another factor called the fuel clause. At Nelson’s suggestion, the commission directed the company to file a document showing the economics when the request is made again next year.

Xcel serves more than 84,000 electricity customers in Sioux Falls and many other communities in southeastern South Dakota, as well areas of Minnesota, North Dakota, Colorado, Michigan, New Mexico, Texas and Wisconsin. The company also provides natural gas to many communities.

The commission Tuesday also okayed the three-year conservation-incentives plan sought by Montana Dakota Utilities for the company’s 62,040 natural-gas customers in South Dakota. Said Nelson: “This is just flat a solid program.”

The commission also released the $500,000 bond that was posted for protecting roads during construction of Willow Creek wind farm in Butte County.