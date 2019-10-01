Wyoming grain buyer agrees to pay $15,000 fine in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Cody, Wyoming, company caught repeatedly buying grain in South Dakota without a South Dakota license will pay a $15,000 fine for the violations.

High Country Mercantile reached the agreement with staff for the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission. Settlement documents were filed Monday.

Commissioners are scheduled to consider the matter during a meeting Tuesday.

“HCM made at least 20 purchases of grain in South Dakota prior to obtaining a grain buyer license on August 12, 2019,” according to the settlement signed by company president Pam Connally and commission staff attorney Amanda Reiss.

The company did business in South Dakota for at least six years, the document said.

The commission’s Grain Warehouse Division discovered January 30 the company was operating in South Dakota and made contact about the need for a license February 2.