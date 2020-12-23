Wyoming couple gives big to S.D. charities chosen by Noem and her family

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The second-place finisher in Wyoming’s Republican primary for governor two years ago is making donations on behalf of South Dakota’s chief executive and her family.

Governor Kristi Noem’s office announced Wednesday that Foster and Lynn Friess are contributing a total of $500,000 to five charities.

Foster Friess, now 75, was runner-up with 25.6% of the votes in a six-way GOP contest in August 2018. The winner was Mark Gordon, the state treasurer, with 33.4%. Gordon went on to win the general election.

Friess lost after receiving a primary-day endorsement from President Donald Trump, who also campaigned for Noem. She campaigned this year in a variety of states for Trump’s re-election.

Friess heads an organization called Foster’s Outriders. During his campaign for governor, he referred to managing $15 billion of investments. This year he considered running for a U.S. Senate seat.

Noem, a Republican, announced Tuesday night on Twitter she would seek re-election as governor in 2022. She narrowly defeated Democrat Billie Sutton in 2018.

During the past year, she has significantly beefed up her top staff with aides with Washington, D.C., ties, and a New Hampshire campaign consultant has promoted her as a potential candidate for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

In another tweet Tuesday that her communications director re-tweeted, Noem was shown using a flame-thrower.

Her national political travels have continued after the November 3 election while COVID-19 deaths pushed South Dakota up among states with the highest coronavirus fatality rates.

Noem served eight years in the U.S. House of Representatives when she ran for governor. She previously spent four years in the state House.