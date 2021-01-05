Worn-out Elm Lake Dam tops S.D. gov’s list

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — When Governor Kristi Noem recommended South Dakota legislators spend $4 million this year on a bigger and stronger Elm Lake Dam up on their side of the North Dakota border, she made people happy.

Among them was South Dakota’s state school and public lands commissioner, Ryan Brunner. His office is responsible for the aging structure, built in 1937, that took another hit from a storm last summer. The city of Aberdeen, 30 miles downstream, has rights to the top 12 feet of water and gets one-third of its supply there.

The latest damage came months after the 2019 Legislature appropriated $521,000 for emergency work and an engineering report found the concrete couldn’t be repaired.

“That fix worked for a time, but it no longer meets state safety guidelines for capacity,” Noem said in her December 8 budget speech to South Dakota lawmakers. She called for money for Elm Lake Dam and $1 million for other maintenance on state-owned dams in South Dakota.

The federal Works Progress Administration built the reservoir on the Elm River in the 1930s with a designed capacity of 15,200 acre feet, the equivalent of nearly 5 billion gallons. The dam’s main spillway and the emergency backup spillway were intended to pass 15,000 cubic feet per second of water in a flood.

Current safety standards require expanding the flood capacity to 37,500 CFS, in order to keep the dam from breaking, according to Brunner. He said the current plan is to replace the concrete primary spillway and stilling basin, and to also repair erosion damage on the emergency spillway.

The repair and safety upgrade calls for widening the primary spillway 20 feet, from 150 to 170 feet, and adding three feet to the top of the dam crest. Brunner said the normal water level will stay the same, but three more feet of height will allow more water to pass through the spillway in a flood event without going over the top of the dam.

The secondary/emergency spillway received extensive damage and erosion last summer, he said: “It is a second dirt spillway that only has water during emergency flood events like the one in July. However the dirt erosion needs to be replaced and graded.”

A concrete cut-off wall will be installed to keep future erosion from being as extensive, with riprap or large rocks added to deter water from cutting into the dirt and damaging the dam, according to Brunner.

“We will also have to remove a bridge that goes to the secondary spillway and relocate a boat dock on the other side of the bridge. The bridge blocks the primary spillway from being able to handle water output it needs,” he said.

Depending on the Legislature’s response, the project is on schedule to be bid in April and constructed this summer and fall. “Our office does not have any other source of funds for these repairs so we couldn’t do it without the support and recommendation of the governor and the Legislature,” Brunner said.

He explained the dam is considered high-hazard because of its somewhat large size and the danger that a potential break poses to human lives and property downstream, including Aberdeen. That’s why Aberdeen’s city government has pledged $1 million as its contribution to the project.

The other state-owned dams are evaluated every couple of years on a rotating cycle by engineers from the state Department of Environment and Natural Resources, according to Brunner. His office has 98, while the state Department of Game, Fish and Parks has about 100. The additional $1 million that the governor recommended would be intended for School and Public Lands dams. GF&P has other sources of funding for its dam repairs.

“Depending on any remaining funds we will start on repairs identified in those (DENR) reports. A large focus is going to be on sealing cracks and concrete holes to prevent them from becoming larger. Just like a road the concrete gets cracks and then the freeze-thaw cycle causes the concrete spillways to break up and become a hazard,” Brunner said.

He said one of the governor’s advisors toured the Elm Lake Dam damage with him the first week of August, after it had been inspected by DENR and the Office of State Engineer. Another tour by the state engineer in September was followed by an initial design meeting at the dam with Barr Engineering and subsequent cooperation.

Brunner praised Governor Noem’s involvement, including making the safety of Aberdeen citizens a priority for state departments.

“It has really been a collaborative multi-agency process to inspect, monitor, and design the new dam safely and quickly. The (state) Bureau of Finance and Management has been in frequent contact on what the budget needs may be as the dam goes through the design process,” he said.