RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Two women from western South Dakota have been sentenced to federal prison for illegal drug activities.

Amber Ashlin, age 33, of Rapid City received 17 years from U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Viken. That will be followed by five years of supervised release. She also was ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

A federal grand jury indicted Ashlin in January for conspiring with others to distribute pounds of methamphetamine in the Rapid City area. She pleaded guilty in June.

Alexandria Warner, 29, of Box Elder was sentenced by Judge Viken to 10 years in federal prison. That will be followed by five years of supervised release. She also was ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

A federal grand jury indicted Warner in February and she pleaded guilty in July to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance in the Rapid City area.

Warner also collected money for her co-conspirator, who is awaiting trial, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Alison Ramsdell.