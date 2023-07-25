FORT PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — An official from Navigator CO2 Ventures faced hard questions Tuesday night from all three South Dakota Public Utilities Commission members.

Elizabeth Burns-Thompson, the company’s vice president of government and public affairs, was asked by commissioner Gary Hanson whether Navigator’s proposed carbon-dioxide pipeline would benefit all agriculture producers.

“I believe so,” she answered.

Burns-Thompson said a pipeline was one way that an ag producer could monetize land while continuing to operate on it. She said that wasn’t true for railroads or highways or solar panels.

Hanson had another question. “Are you asking too much of landowners who don’t want this on their property?”

Burns-Thompson said a pipeline was the safest way to transport a commodity. Navigator benefited from the PUC’s public-input meetings in the area because company officials could learn from producers, she said.

“We’re trying to listen to landowners so we can be responsible,” she said, adding that the company was “making adjustments where possible” to the proposed route.

Burns-Thompson acknowledged that no landowners at the South Dakota meetings said they wanted a pipeline.

Hanson also wondered why Navigator wanted its plume model overview kept confidential. Burns-Thompson said the complexity of the data and work was beyond the general public’s ability to understand.

Commissioner Chris Nelson asked her for a written list of specific locations where the pipeline wouldn’t comply with ordinances passed in Minnehaha and Moody counties.

“I personally don’t have that information,” Burns-Thompson answered.

Nelson said that the commission would need to know from Navigator “line by line by line” those locations.

Chair Kristie Fiegen asked Burns-Thompson about where two of South Dakota’s major agriculture organizations, Farm Bureau and Farmers Union, stood on the project. Among Burns-Thompson’s previous employers was Iowa Farm Bureau.

Burns-Thompson said her understanding was that Farmers Union was opposed to the project while Farm Bureau was neutral.

Landowners attorney Brian Jorde asked how Navigator could argue a county ordinance was too restrictive when the plume modeling wasn’t made available.

“We have not provided any county with plume modeling,” she answered.

Burns-Thompson said she wasn’t aware that National Farmers Union opposed the project.

Jorde asked whether she personally opposed the landowner-supported legislation proposed during the 2023 session.

“Yes,” she answered.

PUC staff attorney Kristen Edwards asked what steps Navigator took to recognize local governments’ concerns.

Not every county took Navigator up on the meetings that the company offered, Burns-Thompson said. There were detailed conversations with Minnehaha and Lincoln counties, discussions with Turner County and an official from Brookings County, she said.

The hearing continues Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. CT.