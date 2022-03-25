PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — At least one new piece of legislation, to provide additional funding to nursing homes, will be introduced Monday when South Dakota lawmakers return to the state’s Capitol for veto day.

That’s according to Representative Chris Karr, R-Sioux Falls, and Senator Jean Hunhoff, R-Yankton, who co-chair the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations that oversees state government’s budget.

“It is something that Senator Hunhoff and I believe the committee should consider,” Karr said Friday.

Lawmakers have already passed SB 60, which Karr said contained approximately $10 million of state funds for long-term care on a one-time basis. He said the goal was to assist nursing homes until next year, when there is a recalculation scheduled regarding the Medicaid reimbursement they receive.

“This hasn’t happened for several years. We found out after session that those funds could receive FMAP (federal) match, which turns ten million dollars into thirty million dollars with federal matching dollars,” Karr said. “This would provide more benefit to those facilities until next year.”

Lawmakers will have to suspend rules in the House and Senate to consider any new legislation.

Governor Kristi Noem spoke with legislative leaders Tuesday. Whether she planned to issue any last-day vetoes on Friday wasn’t known. Only four bills remained unsigned as of Friday morning.

One was SB 151 sponsored by Senator Michael Rohl, R-Aberdeen. It would allow automatic removal from a person’s criminal record after five years any case in which “all charges are petty offenses, municipal ordinance violations, Class 2 misdemeanors, and Class 1 misdemeanors for the use or possession of marijuana or any derivative of marijuana.” The legislation would also make other changes.

Overriding a governor’s veto requires two-thirds majorities in both chambers: At least 47 in the House and at least 24 in the Senate. Rohl’s marijuana-convictions bill made it through the Senate 19-16 and the House 38-31. A witness from the state Department of Corrections opposed it at both hearings.

HB 1281, which would require some state departments to set federal COVID-related relief funds into special accounts and require review by the Joint Appropriations Committee before some of those funds were spent on new programs, also is a prime veto target. It passed the House 52-16 and the Senate 32-2, despite Noem’s strong opposition.

Also unsigned was HB 1223, which would allow a pregnant minor to give consent for health care, provided the health care provider first makes an effort to obtain consent from the minor’s parent or guardian; or the minor’s parent or guardian is either unavailable or withholds consent. Its prime sponsor was Representative Erin Healy, D-Sioux Falls, and its lead Senate sponsor was Republican Blake Curd of Sioux Falls. The House passed it 37-33 and the Senate 30-5. The Noem administration didn’t take a public position at either hearing.

The fourth bill, HB 1033, would send $200 million to the South Dakota Housing Development Authority for grants and loans to subsidize housing infrastructure. The Senate passed it 35-0 and the House 48-22, after the House couldn’t get a two-thirds majority, despite repeated attempts, for a version that was more to the governor’s liking.