With governor aboard, S.D. Senate gets ready for final approval legalizing low-THC hemp

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — It now looks likely that South Dakota sometime soon will join 47 other states where people can grow, harvest, process and possess low-THC hemp.

The state Senate will consider final legislative approval, perhaps as early as Wednesday afternoon, to legalizing industrial-level hemp in South Dakota.

Federal regulations require the THC level in hemp that’s been harvested to be no more than three-tenths of one percent.

Hemp with a higher level would be considered marijuana under South Dakota law and be destroyed.

No opponents testified Tuesday against HB 1008 during a hearing by the state Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee. The state House of Representatives approved it 54-12 on February 11.

Presuming the Senate gives its blessing, the next items on the legalization to-do list is getting Governor Kristi Noem’s promised acceptance, followed by her administration seeking U.S. Department of Agriculture approval for South Dakota’s new program.

“USDA has 60 days to act after we submit the plan,” Maggie Seidel, the governor’s policy director, told KELOLAND News.

The Legislature also needs to find about $3.5 million to cover the governor’s estimated costs for starting up and running the program through the first year.

Senator Joshua Klumb, a Mount Vernon Republican, said at the hearing Tuesday that lawmakers needed to meet and discuss how to find money to run it.

Funding wasn’t included in the governor’s budget recommendations given to legislators in December.

“The day you’ve all waited for all session has arrived,” Klumb told the committee Tuesday.

Several tribal governments whose lands are in South Dakota have applied to USDA. So far the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe has received approval.

State Public Safety Secretary Craig Price told senators Tuesday that, if there was only tribal hemp production, his department was adequately staffed and wouldn’t need a budget increase to enforce the transportation laws.

There are nine tribal governments with hundreds of miles of rural highways and roads on the Sisseton Wahpeton, Flandreau Santee, Yankton, Crow Creek, Lower Brule, Rosebud, Oglala, Cheyenne River and Standing Rock reservations.

The governor vetoed the 2019 legislation that Representative Oren Lesmeister, a Parade Democrat, sponsored. The House voted to override but the Senate fell four ayes short of the two-thirds majority needed.

“This has been a long ride, a long process, a long learning curve, however you want to look at it,” Lesmeister told the committee Tuesday.

One of the businesses ready to expand is A. H. Meyer and Sons, located at Winfred, near Madison. Fifteen people currently work there.

“If we can be licensed to process industrial hemp at our extraction facility, we will be able to hire the additional three to five employees, because we will be able to add industrial hemp to the products we already process,” vice president Ken Meyer told lawmakers.

The governor in January issued her ‘Four Guardrails‘ statement of changes her administration needed. The fourth — money — wasn’t part of the bill heard Tuesday.

“The conversation over legalizing hemp has been long and it continued last session in 2019, and ended with the governor’s veto being upheld,” said Katie Hruska, a lawyer for Noem’s office.

Businesses welcome the legislation because of conflicting views on products that contain the CBD oil extracted from hemp, according to Doug Abraham, a lobbyist representing the South Dakota Retailers Association.

“Right now we’re in a really gray area and state of limbo as to whether CBD products are legal for sale in South Dakota. The AG (attorney general) has taken the position that all CBD products are illegal at present for sale, while (county) state’s attorneys have taken varying positions,” Abraham testified.

“We think this leaves retailers in a really unfortunate policy position, and this bill provides that necessary definition to know that retailers can offer these products lawful for sale and have clarity as to what they can offer in their stores,” he continued.

One of the senators who helped uphold Noem’s veto last year was Republican Bob Ewing of Spearfish. He changed sides Tuesday.

“I have a lot of people that I know have come to me, that get a lot of comfort out of this medicinally, and I’ve come out publicly and said I support the CBD oil. So with the passage of this hemp bill (it) will certainly help that become legal in our state for people to use those products,” Ewing said.

The committee voted 7-0 to recommend passage. Lesmeister said Ewing’s switch surprised him.

Ewing likewise made South Dakota Farmers Union lobbyist Mitch Richter smile. Richter jumped from the front row of the audience after the vote to be the first to shake Ewing’s hand.

“I knew you’d come around!” Richter told him.

“Two hours ago, I wasn’t,” Ewing replied.