RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Last winter, the South Dakota Department of Transportation budgeted $19,596,305 and spent $15,575,464 clearing ice and snow from the state’s highways. For this coming season, the winter-maintenance plan has $20,553,159 in it.

The state Transportation Commission reviewed and approved the latest plan Wednesday.

The plan once again calls for clearing I-90 and I-29 in the Sioux Falls and Rapid City areas around the clock as conditions allow during a winter storm.

Throughout the rest of South Dakota, interstates and priority routes will get attention every two hours and non-priority routes every four hours from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

And if conditions warrant, efforts could continue after 7 p.m. if progress can be made and drivers are available.

The department’s director of operations, Craig Smith, said blue lights will be added to more winter equipment and de-icing chemicals will be reviewed to make sure the department’s practices are in line with the latest industry standards.

From the SD DOT Winter Highway Maintenance Plan 2022

Commissioner Mike Vehle of Mitchell asked how he should answer motorists when they question him about what de-icing chemicals do to their cars and trucks. Replied Smith, “It’s hard on our equipment. It’s hard on vehicles.” He said motorists need to wash their vehicles afterward when they’ve been on roads where winter crews were working.

Transportation Secretary Joel Jundt said South Dakota hasn’t been alone in trying to find more winter equipment operators, but raises have helped in recruitment. “I know that is something we have struggled with in the past,” Jundt said.

Commissioner Jafar Karim of Rapid City commended the department’s work during the past decade in helping motorists be better informed about road conditions.

Asked what to expect this winter, Smith said the forecast is colder but less precipitation.