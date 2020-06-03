Winners of South Dakota legislative primaries

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Tuesday’s winners in party primary elections for nominations to the South Dakota Legislature.

Senate contests:

District 6 Republican — Rep. Herman Otten of Lennox defeated Rep. Isaac Latterall of Tea 1,491-941.

District 14 Republican — With nine precincts partially reported of 10 total, Rep. Larry Zikmund of Sioux Falls led David Zellmer of Sioux Falls 675-361.

District 17 Republican — Sen. Art Rusch of Vermillion defeated Rep. Nancy Rasmussen of Hurley 1,002-996. The result is within the margin for a possible recount.

District 21 Republican — Erin Tobin of Winner defeated House Republican leader Lee Qualm of Platte 2,155-1,366.

District 23 Republican — Bryan Breitling of Miller defeated Larry Nielson of Tulare 2,215-1,769.

District 29 Republican — Sen. Gary Cammack of Union Center defeated Terri Jorgenson of Rapid City 2,153-1,495.

District 30 Republican — Rep. Julie Frye-Mueller of Rapid City defeated George Kotti of Hot Springs 2,477-2,197.

District 31 Republican — Rep. Timothy Johns of Lead defeated John Teupel of Spearfish 2,020-1,423.

District 33 Republican — Rep. David Johnson of Rapid City defeated Janet Jensen of Rapid City 2,264-1,807.

District 35 Republican — Sen. Jessica Castleberry of Rapid City defeated Kevin Quick of Rapid City 1,442-551.

House contests (two seats unless otherwise noted), winners marked with asterisks:

District 5 Republicans — Rep. Hugh Bartels* of Watertown 1,802. Rep. Nancy York* of Watertown 1,688. Jacob Sigurdson of Watertown 773.

District 6 Republicans — Sen. Ernie Otten* of Tea 1,551. Aaron Aylward* of Harrisburg 1,100. Nathan Block of Tea 1,065. Thomas Werner of Sioux Falls 384. The result is within the margin for a possible recount.

District 7 Republicans — Rep. Tim Reed* of Brookings 1,205. Larry Tidemann* of Brookings 977. Rep. Doug Post of Volga 764.

District 9 Republicans — With seven precincts partially reported of nine total, Rep. Rhonda Milstead of Hartford 468; Michael Clark of Hartford 276; Bethany Soye of Sioux Falls 156.

District 12 Republicans — With four precincts reported and seven partially reported of 12 total, Greg Jamison of Sioux Falls 1,091; Rep. Arch Beal of Sioux Falls 938; Amy Miller of Sioux Falls 413; George Hendrickson 219.

District 14 Republicans — With nine precincts partially reported of 10 total, Taylor Rae Rehfeldt of Sioux Falls 632; Tom Holmes of Sioux Falls 564; Brad Lindwurm of Sioux Falls 405.

District 16 Republicans — Rep. Kevin Jensen* of Canton 1,444. Rep. David Anderson* of Hudson 1,257. Bill Shorma of Dakota Dunes 1,072.

District 17 Republicans — Sydney Davis* of Burbank 1,272. Richard Vasgaard* of Centerville 844. Dan Werner of Dolton 501. Charles Kludt of Viborg 482.

District 19 Republicans — Rep. Kent Peterson* of Salem 1,881. Jessica Bahmuller* of Alexandria 1,741. Rep. Marty Overweg of New Holland 1,720. Result is within margin for possible recount.

District 20 Republicans — Rep. Lance Koth* of Mitchell 1,755. Rep. Paul Miskimins* of Mitchell 1,535. Barry Volk of Mitchell 1,129.

District 23 Republicans — Rep. Spencer Gosch* of Glenham 3,107. Charlie Hoffman* of Eureka 2,709. Rep. James Wangsness of Miller 1,072. Kevin Watts of Miller 755.

District 24 Republicans — Will Mortenson* of Pierre 2,824. Mike Weisgram* of Fort Pierre 2,549. Sen. Jeff Monroe of Pierre 1,516. Noel Chicoine of Pierre 1,158. Bob Lowery of Pierre 633.

District 26A Democrat — Rep. Shawn Bordeaux* of Mission 570. Alexa Frederick of Winner 403.

District 28A Democrat — Rep. Oren Lesmeister* of Parade 737. Dean Schrempp of Lantry 255.

District 29 Republicans — Dean Wink* of Howes 2,014. Rep. Kirk Chaffee* of Whitewood 1,747. Rep. Thomas Brunner of Nisland 1,652. Lincoln Shuck of Union Center 990.

District 30 Republicans –Rep. Tim Goodwin* of Rapid City 3,488. Trish Ladner* of Hot Springs 1,438. Florence Thompson of Caputa 1,375. Kwinn Neff of Hill City 1,358. Result with margin for possible recount.

District 31 Republicans — Scott Odenbach* of Spearfish 1,871. Mary Fitzgerald* of Spearfish 1,362. Brandon Flanagan of Spearfish 1,226. Rep. Dayle Hammock of Spearfish 935. Julie Ann Olson of Spearfish 805.

District 33 Republicans — Rep. Taffy Howard* of Rapid City 2,831. Sen. Phil Jensen* of Rapid City 2,297. Melanie Torno of Summerset 1,620.

District 34 Republicans — Mike Derby* of Rapid City 2,194. Rep. Jess Olson* of Rapid City 1,899. Jodie Frye of Rapid City 1,421.

NOTE: County- and precinct-level results can be found at the South Dakota Secretary of State website. The link is at the top-left corner of the page.