Wind-power project proposed south of Harrold

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State regulators have received a permit application for another wind-power project in central South Dakota.

ENGIE North America wants to build the 71-turbine North Bend project between Harrold and the Missouri River in western Hyde and eastern Hughes counties.

The state Public Utilities Commission has tentatively scheduled a community meeting for August 11.

ENGIE has the Triple H wind farm just east of the 200-megawatt North Bend project. Earlier this year the company withdrew an application for a proposed Meridian wind farm east of Triple H in the Highmore area.

The full North Bend application is here. The PUC map of the South Dakota wind projects is here.