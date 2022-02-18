PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The Senate’s rejection last week of Medicaid expansion in South Dakota means the proposal will be on the November general election ballot for voters to decide. They’ll also be choosing South Dakota’s governor and as many as 105 seats in the state Legislature.

KELOLAND News asked South Dakota’s governor and legislative leaders about that. Here’s what they had to say:

House Republican leader Kent Peterson of Salem: Obviously it’s something people will be talking about. I’m lucky to be one that’s not running for re-election, so I won’t be talking about it. But I know many of my colleagues will as they’re out and about working and I suppose as they’ve been talking to folks getting their petitions signed right now. It’s an issue out there right now. It’s looming. Obviously they had the discussion in the Senate and it was defeated. But it’s something that may have to be looked at in the future. What the budget implications may be is the big issue I think in South Dakota. So it’s something that’s going to be on the radar screen of everyone running whether for legislative race or statewide race in South Dakota.

Senate Republican leader Gary Cammack of Union Center: And I would add that Medicaid is going to be a topic certainly during the campaigns coming up. And I would agree — my biggest concern is what kind of budget impact it’s going to have for us. But in the end the people are going to decide and come November we’ll all be a lot smarter.

House Democrat leader Jamie Smith of Sioux Falls, who is running for governor: I’d be happy to be linked to it. Again, I think it’s very popular in South Dakota. Link me to Medicaid expansion. That’s fine. I am for Medicaid expansion. I’ve always said I’ve been for Medicaid expansion. I think it’s the right thing for the — it’s been the — The first time that I ran for the Legislature if you remember way back, Governor Daugaard, we were going to pass Medicaid expansion. I ran on that six years ago, alright, so it’s not a new concept. It’s not something that I’m just jumping on board with today. I supported it then. I support it now.

Democrat Representative Linda Duba of Sioux Falls: I think it depends on maybe the district that you’re running in. When I think of District 15 (downtown Sioux Falls), we have many people that are working extremely hard and they’re just, they’re above that line where they’re not eligible for benefits and they’re working in jobs, they may be working two jobs, and they just don’t have those healthcare benefits. So in our district, this is very important. But I think Senator Nesiba also pointed out we have many rural areas that can truly benefit from this. But for us, yes, I would definitely be running on Medicaid. And I applaud all of the organizations in this state who have worked together to bring that and put that on the ballot.

Republican Governor Kristi Noem, who’s running for a second term: It’s wise for people to understand the different details of what Medicaid expansion is. It’s opening up a program to more people, a higher population with higher incomes. The vast majority of that population are able-bodied adults and they are individuals that currently are out there working, and it’s giving them the opportunity to have their health care covered by the taxpayers.

So the reality is, as governor I look at the costs of it. The projections for the first year forty million dollars approximately, the second year up over sixty million dollars to the state of South Dakota. I also know from looking and talking with other states and how the impact of expansion hit them was that North Dakota was 43% above what they had projected. Minnesota’s cost came in 47% above what they had projected. So South Dakota should be ready that if they want to expand Medicaid and cover a population that is an able-bodied individual without dependents, that it will cost the state sixty to eighty million dollars ongoing every year. We’ve got to figure out a way to pay for that.

I’m against it because — I feel like the reality is we would have to raise taxes. And these are not disabled individuals that would be covered. They’re not single moms with kids that are already covered by Medicaid. They’re not people that have mental health challenges because they’re already covered. All those individuals are already covered under our Medicaid program. This would be able-bodied adults that do not have dependent children. We’re saying we’re going to pay their healthcare costs and it would end up in raising taxes on South Dakotans in order to pay for that. I think there’s better ways to get these folks higher-paying jobs, get them into training so that they can get into careers where they have healthcare coverage and that there’s more options for us, rather than raising taxes and putting more people on government programs.