PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The enforcement problems that casinos in Deadwood face from people younger than 21 being in gambling areas have led to the possibility of different restrictions.

The South Dakota Commission on Gaming plans a public hearing next month on two proposed rule changes.

One would require a casino operator to have at least one employee “for every three retail licenses whose primary duties are to ensure that the licensee has full view and control of any gaming operated on the premises.” The employee would be allowed to use electronic devices as part of the monitoring.

According to the commission’s office, “The reason for the amendment is to clarify the minimum requirements for supervision of gaming floors to prevent minors from wagering and to ensure minors do not remain in close physical proximity to gaming tables and devices.”

The second change would remove the ban against people younger than 21 loitering in gaming areas. “The reason for the amendment is to address repeated instances of minors being in close

physical proximity to gaming devices for extended periods of time,” the office’s statement said.

The hearing is set for December 14 at 9 a.m. MT in Deadwood City Hall, 102 Sherman Street. Written comments must be received by 5 p.m. MT on December 9 to be considered.