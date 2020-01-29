Will Legislature switch South Dakota to daylight savings time year-round?

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A panel of state lawmakers recommended Wednesday that South Dakota be put on daylight savings time all year.

That’s the opposite of what Representative Lana Greenfield wanted.

The Doland Republican sponsored HB 1085 to eliminate daylight savings time and have South Dakota follow standard time year-round.

But the House State Affairs Committee decided to go the other direction.

The panel adopted an amendment from Representative Drew Dennert, an Aberdeen Republican, calling for South Dakota to be only on daylight savings time.

That seemed opposite of what the bill’s one opponent, Mike Shaw, a lobbyist for the Motion Picture Association of America, had wanted.

Shaw said South Dakota receives television programming on a Central time zone schedule and needed to stay in sync with other states in the nation’s middle.

The programs are on schedules for three time zones — Eastern, Central and Pacific.

The bill heads to the full House of Representatives for a debate next week.