Wileman is latest to leave Noem’s team

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Turnover among Governor Kristi Noem’s staff continued Friday as press secretary Kristin Wileman announced it was her final day.

Wileman sent an email shortly after 9 a.m. CT to news reporters and editors.

“I hope you’re well. Wanted to write you a quick note to let you know that today (March 13) is my last day in the Governor’s Office. It has been an honor to work with Governor Noem for the last three years at the federal and state levels, and I’m grateful for the relationships I’ve built with you and your teams. You do important work, and I’m sure our paths will continue to cross,” she wrote.

Wileman said all media requests should be sent to Maggie Seidel, the governor’s senior adviser and policy director.

“I will be announcing my next steps (after a much-needed break) in the coming weeks. Great things are ahead,” Wileman wrote.

This is the fourth major change in Noem’s communications team since she took the oath as governor January 5, 2019.

Her first director of communications and policy, Joshua Shields, was promoted to chief of staff October 1 after the departure of Herb Jones last year. Shields later left the administration just before Christmas.

Emily Kiel left at the same time. Kiel became the governor’s communications director in mid-May. She previously had been in a similar role at the state Department of Game, Fish and Parks Department.

Kiel returned to Game, Fish and Parks in mid-January in a senior administrative role. Meanwhile Jona Ohm had been hired as the department’s communications director. Their current salaries are Kiel $76,785 and Ohm $70,400.

In February, Ryan Sheldon left Noem’s communications team, where he was digital media manager, including photography and video duties. His salary was $61,500.

Sheldon’s LinkedIn profile now lists him in a freelance role for those areas and that he was communications director for the South Dakota Republican Party prior to joining Noem’s staff in February 2019. Julie Muldoon, the governor’s constituent services manager, currently handles video and photo duties for the governor.

Wileman’s salary as she leaves is $61,500. Here is her biographical sketch recently on the Noem staff’s website:

“Kristin Wileman serves as Press Secretary for Governor Kristi Noem. Prior to her current role, Kristin spent two years in Washington, D.C. as then-Congresswoman Noem’s press secretary, and was part of the Kristi for Governor campaign in 2018.



“Kristin grew up in Aberdeen and graduated from Aberdeen Central High School. She attended North Central University in Minneapolis, where she earned bachelor’s degrees in journalism and biblical studies.”

Tony Venhuizen was named as Noem’s third chief of staff March 2. He had served in the same role during the second term of previous governor Dennis Daugaard, his father-in-law. Noem hired Maggie Seidel in November.