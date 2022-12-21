PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State Senator John Wiik now has the endorsement of U.S. Senator John Thune in his campaign to be chosen as the next chairman for the South Dakota Republican Party.

Wiik issued a news release Wednesday that quoted South Dakota’s senior U.S. senator.

“John Wiik is the right man for the job and a strong voice for conservative values and common sense leadership,” Thune said. “John will be an experienced and committed executive for the state party and I fully endorse and support him as our next GOP chairman.”

That gives Wiik (pronounced wick) the backing of all but one of South Dakota’s statewide elected Republicans. The exception is state Public Utilities Commission member Kristie Fiegen, who has previously said she doesn’t endorse.

So far he’s the only one running in the January 14 contest.

Wiik already had support from the outgoing chair, Dan Lederman of Dakota Dunes. Wiik said Wednesday he has endorsements from South Dakota’s Republican National Committeeman Ried Holien of Watertown, along with three other SDGOP officials: vice chair Linda Rausch of rural Meade County, secretary Marilyn Oakes of Keystone and treasurer Justin Bell of Pierre.

Republicans hold 94 of South Dakota’s 105 legislative seats and every elected office at the state and federal levels. As of December 1, South Dakota voter registration totals showed Republicans with 298,178, Democrats at 151,558 and independents/no-party affiliation 145,901.

Wiik, the Grant County Republican chair, also announced endorsements Wednesday from one or more Republican Party officials in nearly half of South Dakota’s 66 counties, including Aurora, Beadle, Brookings, Brown, Brule, Codington, Custer, Davison, Deuel, Edmunds, Grant, Haakon, Hamlin, Harding, Hughes, Lawrence, Lincoln, Lyman, McPherson, Meade, Minnehaha, Moody, Pennington, Perkins, Spink, Tripp, Union, Walworth, Yankton and Ziebach.