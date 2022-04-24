PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota State Historical Society wrapped up its annual conference on Saturday with a special speaker.

Francis Whitebird spoke about non-Lakota speakers’ misunderstanding and misinterpretation of Lakota language and names, as well as his father’s service as a World War II Lakota code-talker, his own time as a U.S. Army combat medic in Vietnam, and his sons’ military service.

The conference theme was “Fighting The Good War: South Dakotans in World War II.” The Legislature earlier this year considered authorizing the construction of a code-talkers memorial on the Capitol grounds in Pierre, but tabled it to allow the development first of a master plan for the complex.

Whitebird, who served nine years as one of the society’s trustees, now lives on the Rosebud Indian reservation. He was commissioner of Indian affairs during the administration of Governor George S. Mickelson, who with tribal leaders proclaimed a century of reconciliation between races in 1990. Mickelson and seven others died in a state airplane crash on April 19, 1993.

Ben Jones hosted the conversation with Whitebird for a possible future broadcast of the 605 History podcast series. Jones is the society’s director and served 23 years in the U.S. Air Force, including teaching history at the USAF Academy in Colorado Springs.

One of the points Whitebird made was his opinion that World War II code talkers achieved a higher place in history than famed Lakota fighter Crazy Horse, who helped defeat a group of U.S. Army soldiers in a 1976 battle in what is now Montana.

“Lakota code talkers from the greatest generation are the greatest Lakota warriors. They won the war. Crazy Horse lost his. That’s how I describe it,” Whitebird said.

Among other highlights from his 45-minutes on stage:

On Teton Sioux versus Lakota: “We were misnamed. Somebody said we were Teton Sioux. Teton is the French word meaning women’s breast… Sioux is a derivative of Chippewa and French. I am a Lakota. I don’t speak Sioux. I speak Lakota. I don’t speak Teton. I’m a Lakota. I don’t speak Native American. I speak Lakota. Who here ever hears somebody speak Native American? No one.”

On his identity: “People up here today had given presentations (on) Lakota Sioux. I’m not Lakota Sioux. I’m Lakota — period. End.”

On differences between English and Lakota: “English is specific and concrete. It’s a good business, good contract language, most businesses using it has their way of conducting. Lakota language, it implies, it references, and so you don’t want to, you don’t want to get into a contract using the Lakota language, because there’s all kinds of loopholes.”

On how mistranslations occurred when U.S. soldiers arrived on the Great Plains in the 1800s: “The Lakota guy doesn’t speak English, and the English guy doesn’t speak Lakota. Much like I spoke Lakota to you, he didn’t understand it. So how do we communicate? Arm waving and all that kind of stuff, finger waving.”

On mistranslation of the name ‘Crazy Horse’: “You have to use specific English language. Correctly translated, it means, ‘He owns a foolish horse.’ That’s what it means.”

On misinterpretation of the name ‘Sitting Bull’: “The correct translation is, ‘He is greater than the herd bull.’ When you look at his accomplishments — protected the family, he’s a great warrior, spiritual leader — he did all that. Incredible person.”

On non-Lakota people expecting Lakota people to translate their Lakota names to English: “When you saw a presentation here with a Japanese name, why don’t they translate their names? Or some of your names, some of you who are Germans? It means something, milking a cow or something.”

On non-Lakota people’s expectations that Lakota people know their language and culture: “What’s your heritage? Do you speak your language? Do you speak it fluently? Why are we applied to a different standard than what you are living?”

On the work of code talkers in World War II: “They helped defeat Germany, and the Germans were killing off a lot of the minorities, maybe all of them. The Japanese were doing the same thing too. They were killing them all off. Had the Axis powers won the war, there would have been no minorities. I wouldn’t be sitting here ’cause they had killed us all off.”

On the historical significance of code talkers: “So the greatest Lakota warriors are from the greatest generation. They are Lakota code talkers. There is a record, a record of United States winning the war.”

More on the South Dakota significance: “There is a code talker exhibit at the (state) Cultural Heritage museum. That is something. People need to know. You hear individually, but as a group they have done a lot, and they were true to their word.”

On ‘Thou shalt not kill’ as one of the Ten Commandments and his time in Vietnam: “And here I am, in a place where killing happens every day. People die. It didn’t say, ‘Thou shalt not kill except in a war.’ It didn’t say that. It just said, ‘Thou shalt not kill.’ You have to get over, through all that, and process it yourself, as you go through, as you go through from your first kill ’til the time you get out. You become hardened, because your friends and your company people, they’re getting wounded and getting killed.”

On the mistranslation of South Dakota’s most-populated county: “They call it Minnehaha, and they said, ‘Oh, ha-ha, it means laughing water.’ Well, there is a diacritical mark that goes over the h and it’s pronounced ‘hah-hah’ so it’s ‘Minne-hah-hah.’ What do you think it means? Waterfall. Not complicated. So is there a waterfall around Sioux Falls?”

On the Fighting Hawks name change and the real meaning of the French and Chippewa word ‘Sioux’: “It was the University of North Dakota. They were fighting, doing something to keep their name Fighting Sioux. So I wrote an article that said, well, if they really want to keep the term Fighting Sioux, they should keep the correct translation and call themselves Fighting Little Snakes.”