What’s a governor to do without fireworks at Mount Rushmore? Well, she’s parading east

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — This is the weekend when South Dakota’s governor wanted to hold a fireworks show again at Mount Rushmore to celebrate the nation’s independence. A U.S. district judge told her no, so what is Kristi Noem doing instead?

Her spokesman won’t say where she’ll be Saturday, July 3. Her daughter just had a baby, so family time could be an option. Former U.S. President Donald Trump, who came to Mount Rushmore last year at her invitation, is holding a campaign rally at Sarasota, Florida, so that’s a possibility, too.

Come Sunday, the Fourth of July, the governor plans a busy day of public events. Her spokesman said she will be walking in the Watertown parade that starts at 2 p.m. That just happens to be where South Dakota’s Republican National Committeeman, Ried Holien, is the new mayor.

Then she’ll hustle halfway across South Dakota’s north country to Mobridge, home of the Sitting Bull Stampede rodeo. The plan calls for her to spend about an hour on the ground from 6 to 7 p.m. That happens to be the legislative district of one of her top supporters in the statehouse, House Speaker Spencer Gosch.

No word on whether she’ll be riding horseback at the rodeo.

Then it’s back to Watertown, where she plans to address the crowd at 9 p.m. as part of the ‘Kampeska KaBoom’ fireworks celebration.

On Monday, July 5 — a holiday for many federal, state and local government employees this year, because Independence Day is on Sunday — there weren’t many public events for her to choose among. She’ll walk the Lennox parade that starts at 10:30 a.m.

So far, no one has stepped forward to challenge her for 2022 re-election.