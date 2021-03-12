What grabbed KELOLAND’s Bob Mercer’s attention this past week at the legislative session

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s legislative session is winding down, and something that caught the attention of KELOLAND Capitol News Bureau reporter Bob Mercer this past week was the budget.

Dan Santella caught up with Mercer Friday afternoon via video chat.

“One thing was the budget itself, and the fact that a lot of the money, they had several hundred million dollars of one-time appropriations,” Mercer said. “And the reason for that is South Dakota received so much, billions of dollars of federal COVID-19 aid, whether it was in direct aid to the state government to redistribute or in PPP loans or grants to businesses, and also the increased amounts of federal unemployment aid or benefits to unemployed workers.”