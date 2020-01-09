Weyer takes reins for two foundations whose programs benefit South Dakota ag and outdoors

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The new leader of two not-for-profit foundations connected to the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department says she “most definitely” will meet with any committee of the Legislature that wants to see her.

Lisa Weyer began work in November as executive director for the South Dakota Parks and Wildlife Foundation, which since 1985 has raised money from donors for specific Game, Fish and Parks projects, and for the Second Century Habitat Fund, which received $1 million last year from the Legislature at the request of Governor Kristi Noem.

The foundations are going through some changes. Weyer said more transparency and accountability measures are being put in place, the governor will ask several legislators to advise the habitat board, and the funds will put more information on their websites, such as meeting dates, minutes and annual reports. She said accounting processes are also being reviewed.

The department recently issued an announcement about her hiring.

“We are very excited to have Lisa in this role,” Kevin Robling, the department’s deputy secretary, said in the statement. “She will do great things for South Dakota and will play a key role in ensuring outdoor recreational opportunities exist for future generations.”

Weyer moved to Pierre from Sturgis in 2013, where she had grown up on a farm in the area, and worked as director of the Sturgis motorcycle rally and later as director for the Sturgis Chamber of Commerce.

She was appointed deputy director for the state Division of Motor Vehicles in 2014 and was later promoted to director. She left the division in March 2019 to be marketing manager for the National Association of Public Health Statistics and Information Systems.

As executive director now for the two foundations, she filled a post that opened after Sean Blanchette left in August. Weyer’s current annual salary is $70,470. Blanchette’s last listed salary was $64,575.

Weyer said the Parks and Wildlife Foundation has many restricted funds that contain money from private donations, with uses restricted to each donor’s location instruction. Among the projects that have benefited are expansion of Palisades State Park south of Garretson, Good Earth State Park south of Sioux Falls, Peter Norbeck Outdoor Education Center construction in Custer State Park and the Mickelson Trail bridge-builder project through the Black Hills.

The Second Century Habitat foundation currently has $2 million in its account, with $1 million directly allocated to the working-lands habitat program, according to Weyer. She said the foundation was re-formed in mid-2019 from a previous one started under Governor Dennis Daugaard.

She said participants in the working-lands habitat program agree to establish a grass and flower mix on cropland acres for five years, and in return receive free seed and a one-time payment of $150 per acre at the beginning of the contract.

Participants don’t have to open the lands to unlimited public hunting but can put the acres in the department’s walk-in area program for public-hunting access, Weyer said. They can receive a one-time up-front signing bonus of $10 per acre if they allow free public-hunting access, she said.

To date, $245,129 has been paid out to 26 landowners to enroll 1,634 acres of marginal croplands to wildlife habitat land and seed it to perennial grasses, according to Weyer. The goal is 5,000 acres. The perennial grass seed has cost $28,111.

Weyer said another major project of the Second Century Habitat Fund is the Every Acre Counts program, which is a partnership with South Dakota State University Extension.

The goal of the $1 million program is improvement of profitability, diversity, and ecosystem benefits of agriculture by using precision technologies to empower producers to help make informed management decisions for every acre of their operations. according to Weyer.

“Taking marginal acres out of agricultural production and placing them into a perennial cover, pollinator habitat, cover crop or some other cover type will provide additional acres of wildlife habitat. To date, no money has been disbursed as we are at the beginning stages of implementation of this program,” she said.