Week Ahead In State Government

Here's a look at public meetings of state boards, commissions and legislative committees during the week of Monday, November 12.

Monday, Nov. 12

State holiday. No public meetings were scheduled.

Tuesday, Nov. 13

Economic Development Board, 9:30 a.m. CT, 711 E. Wells Avenue, Pierre.

Legislature's Ag. Land Assessment Task Force, 10 a.m. CT, room 413, Capitol.

Science and Technology Authority, 1 p.m. CT/noon MT, 630 E. Summit Street, Lead.

Wednesday, Nov. 14

One Call Board, 8 a.m. CT, RedRossa Center, 808 W. Sioux Avenue, Pierre.

Professional Teachers Standards and Practices Board, 10 a.m. CT, 800 Governors Drive, Pierre.

Railroad Board, 11 a.m. CT, 700 E. Broadway Avenue, Pierre.

Thursday, Nov. 15

State Conservation Commission, 8 a.m. CT, 800 W. Dakota Avenue, Pierre..

Nursing Board, 9 a.m. CT, 4305 S. Louise Avenue, suite 201, Sioux Falls.

Transportation Commission, 9 a.m. CT, conference call.

Technical Professions Board, 9:30 a.m CT/8:30 a.m. MT, 2525 W. Main Street, suite 211, Rapid City.

Minerals and Environment Board, 10 a.m. CT, teleconference.

Behavioral Health Advisory Council, 1 p.m. CT, RedRossa meeting center, 808 W. Sioux Avenue, Pierre.

Public Utilities Commission, 1:30 p.m. CT, room 413, Capitol.

Gaming Commission, 2 p.m. CT/1 p.m. MT, City Hall, 102 Sherman Street, Deadwood.

School Finance Accountability Board, 2 p.m. CT, room 412, Capitol.

Interagency Coordinate Council, 3 p.m. CT, videoconference.

Friday, Nov. 16

Pardons and Paroles Board, 8 a.m. CT, Visit Room, Jameson Annex, State Penitentiary, Sioux Falls.

9-1-1 Coordination Board, 10 a.m. CT, 211 E. Prospect Avenue, Pierre.

Educational Telecommunications Board, 2:30 p.m. CT/1:30 p.m. MT, 415 Main Street, Rapid City.

Monday, Nov. 19

Education Standards Board, 9 a.m. CT, 201 E. Thirty-Eighth Street, Sioux Falls.

Legislature's Access to Mental Health Services Study Committee, 10 a.m. CT, location to be determined.

Note to readers: KELOLAND Capitol Bureau Reporter Bob Mercer in Pierre assembled this list Friday morning. State law requires state government boards and commissions to post public-meeting notices 72 hours in advance of meetings, not counting the day of posting or Saturdays, Sundays and official holidays.

Please check boardsandcommissions.sd.gov for any meetings of state boards and commissions that were posted after this weekly listing was assembled. Broadcasts of some meetings are available at sd.net. Many meetings are available by teleconference. Check agendas for audio availability.



