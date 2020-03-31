Water projects line up to get on S.D. list

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Board of Water and Natural Resources added nine communities and regional providers to the state water facilities plan Tuesday.

They are Andover, Aurora, Brandon, Deer Mountain Sanitary District, Delmont, Kingbrook Rural Water System, Renner Sanitary District, Rosholt and Springfield.

Water projects requiring state funding or other state support for grants or loans need to be on the plan, according to the South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

Getting on the plan doesn’t guarantee funding. Projects placed on the plan Tuesday will stay on it through December 2021.

Andy Bruels administers DENR’s program. The board followed his recommendations Tuesday.

Delmont, Aurora, Garretson, Renner Sanitary District and Andover were amended onto the 2020 clean water state revolving fund’s project priority list in that order.

Added to the 2020 drinking water state revolving fund’s project priority list were Springfield, Kingbrook Rural Water System, Deer Mountain Sanitary District, Lake Norden, Brandon, Garretson and Rosholt, in that order.

Click here for summaries of the projects. The board provides loans and sometimes grants or forgivable loans for water, sewer and storm drainage projects.