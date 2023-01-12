PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A legislative panel received a briefing Thursday on South Dakota’s overcrowded prisons for men and women from state Corrections Secretary Kellie Wasko.

She focused on conditions for staff but didn’t get into specifics on construction plans during her meeting with the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The state Department of Corrections is asking the Legislature for two new facilities. One requests $60 million for a new women’s prison at Rapid City. The other seeks more than $340 million for design, site preparation and construction of a new men’s prison.

An outside study done in 2021 found that the state’s seven facilities had 3,261 inmates in space that had a recommended capacity of 2,775. An update to the study last summer estimated the need for inmate space by 2041 will reach between 4,493 and 4,723 total beds systemwide.

The Legislature last year created an incarceration construction fund and a task force to study the matter. The study panel met twice, recommending the additional women’s prison in Rapid City and a men’s prison at Sioux Falls.

Wasko was asked Thursday about the turnover rate. She didn’t have the numbers with her but said the turnover rate needs to be considered institution by institution. She said Sioux Falls, one of the places with male inmates, has a higher turnover rate. There are 91 vacancies there, while all of Pierre’s correctional officer positions at the women’s prison were full, she said.

Governor Kristi Noem appointed Wasko last year. She began as secretary in March 2022. The governor had placed then-Secretary Mike Leidholt and then-deputy secretary Darin Young on administrative leave on July 13, 2021, after a review of workplace conditions. Young was terminated two days later. Leidholt announced his retirement on August 13, 2021.

“I am grateful to Mike for his service to South Dakota and our Department of Corrections,” Noem said at the time. “While it is now clear the issues at the penitentiary were the responsibility of others, I believe new leadership is needed to address the ongoing challenges in our prison system. I wish Mike well in his retirement after more than four decades of service in South Dakota law enforcement.”

Starting salaries for correctional officers increased from $17.89 to $20 prior to Wasko’s hiring. The hourly rate increased again in August 2022 to $23.50 per hour after she came aboard.

“It is not a recruitment problem. It’s a retention problem,” Wasko told the committee Thursday regarding Sioux Falls. She said changes were needed there. “It was breaking a pattern that had been for thirty years,” she said.