Wakpala man sentenced for meth, weapon, obstruction of justice

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A Wakpala man will spend up to 30 years in federal prison.

Wicahpe “Chops” Milk, 38, received the sentence from U.S. District Judge Karen Schreier last week, more than five years after he fled a traffic stop in Pennington County.

He also must eventually serve five years on supervised release.

Milk was convicted by a jury earlier this year on charges of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, illegally possessing a firearm, and obstruction of justice.

He transported methamphetamine from California to South Dakota, starting in January 2015, and recruited others, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Dennis Holmes.

Holmes said Milk sold the methamphetamine in western South Dakota and recruited at least 15 other

people to do so for him in places such as Rapid City, Wanblee, Pine Ridge, Kyle, Mission, Box Elder, Martin and Allen.

At the time of his arrest, Milk already had been convicted of a felony and therefore was prohibited from possessing a firearm that he had in the vehicle.

After his arrest, Milk repeatedly engaged in efforts to obstruct the case by writing letters to witnesses with content designed to affect their testimony, including threats, promises, and coercion, according to Holmes.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kathryn Rich prosecuted the case.