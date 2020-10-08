Virtual classes concern some S.D. regents

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — An unidentified speaker interrupted the start of the South Dakota Board of Regents meeting Wednesday and called for classes to be face to face again.

“Your policy is failing our students,” he said. He spoke of “freedom” and said classes that had been switched to virtual were failing faculty too.

Regents president John Bastian let the man say a few more sentences, then cut him off: “That’s all the time you’re going to get.”

The six universities’ presidents later updated the regents about their campuses’ COVID-19 trends. Several said COVID-19 led their campuses to hold more virtual classes this fall than first planned.

Regent Pam Roberts of Pierre said her biggest concern was getting in-person classes back. Roberts said she doesn’t want to lose the whole semester, and the protest showed virtual classes don’t satisfy some.

University of South Dakota president Sheila Gestring said switching back to face to face could take up to six weeks. “I think the timing is right, now, to do that for spring,” Gestring said.

Because of COVID-19, the regents are ending on-campus classes the week of Thanksgiving. Final exams will be held remotely the first week of December.

Several universities’ presidents said Wednesday some of their faculties’ members seem more comfortable because everyone has been required this fall to wear masks in public campus places.

But several regents said the universities should prepare for returning to more in-person classes.

“If you aren’t hearing it, we are hearing it, from parents,” regent Barb Stork of Dakota Dunes said.

The regents decided to keep the spring academic calendar as scheduled, including a March spring break. “If a crisis occurs, we’ll have to react to that,” regents official Janice Minder said.

“There’s no right answer here,” president Bastian said.