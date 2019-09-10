Victims’ services expanding for S.D. Department of Public Safety

PIERRE – More people in South Dakota will soon be able to get victims’ services.

Great-grandparents and great-grandchildren join the list starting in a few weeks.

The Legislature’s Rules Review Committee agreed unanimously Monday the changes could take effect.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety oversees the program. It’s at https://dps.sd.gov/victims-services

Victims are eligible for up to $15,000 of compensation. Also eligible are secondary victims who experienced hardship as a result of the crime.

These are Immediate family members such as a spouse, mother, father, brother, sister, children, grandparents, grandchildren. great-grandparents, great-grandchildren, stepchildren, and step-parents.

The state Crime Victims’ Compensation Commission is at https://boardsandcommissions.sd.gov/Meetings.aspx?BoardID=104

Department lawyer Jenna Howell explained the expansion. She said it could help extended families, including in tribal areas.

Lawmakers also okayed giving more time for when victims can get some mental health services.

The period will expand to 24 months after the crime. It had been for 12 months after the application.

Howell said victims often need counseling sooner.

Victims seeking shelters can find a map at https://dps.sd.gov/victims-services/victims-services-shelter-map