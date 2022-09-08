PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The vice chair of the Beadle Conservation District has filed a formal complaint calling for removal of the district’s chair.

Russ Layton of rural Huron claims that the chair, Fran Fritz of rural Iroquois, didn’t follow South Dakota law regarding conservation districts when she decided to grant a grazing lease.

Specifically, Layton alleges that Fritz violated a state law that says, “A majority of the supervisors shall constitute a quorum and the concurrence of a majority in any matter within their duties shall be required for its determination.”

The two reportedly differed on how much should be charged, with Layton wanting a higher amount.

Fritz is a former president for the South Dakota Association of Conservation Districts.

The governor-appointed South Dakota Conservation Commission will decide the matter. The hearing was scheduled for Monday but has now been postponed.

The state commission at its September 19 meeting in Oacoma will choose a hearing officer.

It would be the first such attempt to remove a conservation district supervisor since 2006, according to Brian Walsh, spokesman for the state Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources. He described the event as “very rare.”

The commission is attached to the department. Details haven’t been presented.

“The grazing lands lease has not been filed with the commission,” Walsh said. He added, “Assuming there is a quorum present, then any decision made will be decided by a majority of the (commission) members participating in the hearing.”