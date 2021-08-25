Ravnsborg to take plea deal, AP says

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg will plead no-contest to several of the three misdemeanor charges he faces for running over and killing pedestrian Joe Boever, a national magazine and the Associated Press reported Wednesday.

KELOLAND News contacted Vanity Fair reporter Tom Kludt regarding the story. Kludt responded, “Sorry, I can’t reveal my sources.”

Ravnsborg’s attorney Timothy Rensch of Rapid City wasn’t available Wednesday for comment.

Ravnsborg faces three second-class misdemeanor charges — improper lane change, careless driving and driving a motor vehicle while operating an electronic device — for the September 12, 2020, crash at the west edge of Highmore.

Boever was reportedly walking on the shoulder of US 14 that night when Ravnsborg’s red Taurus struck and killed him.

The no-contest pleas mark a 180-degree turn in Ravnsborg’s strategy. Last month, Ravnsborg’s attorney convinced Circuit Judge John Brown to review the victim’s mental-health records and determine whether any were relevant.

Ravnsborg’s attorney raised the possibility that Boever had committed suicide by jumping into the path of Ravnsborg’s car. But the judge later ruled Ravnsborg couldn’t use the records at trial.

Ravnsborg’s trial is set to start Thursday in Fort Pierre.

The Associated Press reports Beadle County State’s Attorney Michael Moore says Ravnsborg will avoid a trial and take a plea deal for misdemeanor traffic charges. Moore declined to give further details of the arrangement. Moore said Wednesday that Ravnsborg will enter the plea Thursday.

Ravnsborg will not need to be present during Thursday’s court hearing to submit the plea deal. Additionally, the gag order will be lifted following the deal.

Moore hadn’t yet responded to a KELOLAND News call to his office Wednesday afternoon.

Check this story for updates as new information is confirmed.