SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The University of South Dakota hopes to increase its presence in Sioux Falls and turn around a campus that’s been struggling for much of the past 16 years to find its place in the state’s largest city.

USD wants to give up its 20,000-feet of space for training nurses at Sanford USD Medical Center Campus in Sioux Falls and consolidate nursing programs at what’s currently known as the Community College of Sioux Falls.

The South Dakota Board of Regents, whose members govern the public universities, will formally consider the proposed changes next week when the regents meet June 22-23 on the main USD campus in Vermillion.

The community college campus on the city’s northwest side would be formally renamed USD-Sioux Falls. The site emerged from decisions in 2006 to formally establish a major Sioux Falls presence.

The new center offered courses from South Dakota’s six traditional public universities.’ But its name changed several times along the way: In 2006 from USDSU to South Dakota Public Universities and Research Center, then University Center-Sioux Falls, then Community College of Sioux Falls in 2019 — as officials tried to find a successful model.

After the Sioux Falls campus opened, similar university-center models were tried in Pierre and Rapid City. None maintained the numbers of students that had been expected, however.

One reason was online courses began surging in popularity. Another was that South Dakota residents attending the three university-center campuses paid a higher rate of tuition that didn’t include state support. The tuition model, known as self-support, was at the Legislature’s direction, in 2006, because of opposition to the regents’ new direction from traditional private and public universities.

The Legislature this year repealed the self-support tuition requirement. Students at the community college had been paying approximately $354.75 per credit hour in the 2021-22 academic year. That compared to approximately $255. Students at the six traditional state campuses also paid a general-activity fee that ranged from $38.25 to $55.30 per credit hour during the past year.

The regents eventually ended the experiment in Pierre and withdrew programs at the Capital University Center campus. They also shifted day to day management of the Rapid City campus on that city’s east side to Black Hills State University at Spearfish.

The Sioux Falls campus has been under USD’s management since 2016. It previously was under a joint approach.

The latest plan for Sioux Falls results from the Senate Bill 55 study that the South Dakota Legislature ordered in 2020. It directed the regents to form a task force to “examine the possible program and administrative efficiencies and cost effectiveness” within the public university system. The legislation passed by nearly unanimous margins.

The regents accepted the task force report last year and delivered it to the governor and state lawmakers.

One purpose of the task force’s work was to redefine the roles of the university-center campuses in Sioux Falls and Rapid City.

In Rapid City, the regents have started a transition to a single nursing program and will use space at what’s become known as the West River Health Science Center for nursing program space needs.

USD now plans a broader version of that approach at the Community College of Sioux Falls campus. In addition to moving the nursing program there, USD’s master degrees in public health and social work will be there. So will USD’s doctorate program for nurse anesthesia, the Center for the Prevention of Child Maltreatment and the Center for Rural Health Improvement.

According to a document USD provided to the regents, these proposed steps would allow USD “to consolidate educational paths for health sciences careers, in addition to remaining focused on target markets in the community such as business and education programming.”

The community college approach saw enrollment further slip during the COVID-19 pandemic, from a headcount of 610 students in fall 2019 to 453 in fall 2020 and 441 in fall 2021.

USD hopes to turn those numbers around.

The fall 2021 enrollment translated to 184 full-time equivalent students The plan USD is presenting to the regents calls for full-time equivalents outside the nursing field to rise to 199 in the coming academic year and reach 266 in the 2026-27 academic year.

At the same time, USD expects the undergraduate nursing program to grow from 103 in the coming year to 167 in 2026-27 and the new nurse anesthesia program to increase from 10 students in 2023-24 to 54 in 2026-27.

Under that scenario, the Sioux Falls campus would gradually dig itself out financially. USD’s numbers for Sioux Falls show a $306,351 loss for 2023, followed by deficits of $202,423 for 2024 and $9,219 in 2025, then positive revenues of $155,166 for 2026 and $313,545 in 2027.