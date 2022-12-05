PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A $6.8 million plan to renovate the 1930-era University of South Dakota Student Union is one of the projects whose funding depends in part on what the governor recommends in her budget speech Tuesday and what the Legislature ultimately decides during its 2023 session.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The project is on the agenda for discussion Thursday when the state Board of Regents meets at South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City. USD officials have proposed two possible routes to pay for the work.

One would use $3.4 million of one-time funding from the Legislature, with the other $3.4 million from a combination of Higher Education Facility Funds and general maintenance and repair funds. The other would use a combination of $6.8 million of HEFF and general M&R funding.

USD officials are seeking the regents’ approval of a preliminary facility statement and facility program plan, as well as appointment of a building committee. The project originally was estimated to cost less than the $5 million threshold that the regents set as the trigger for when a building committee becomes necessary.

According to USD’s proposal, “Major updates are necessary throughout the building to bring it up to modern standards, meet ADA requirements, and complete needed maintenance and repair. The renovation will completely overhaul all the interior spaces, exterior windows, doors, framing, finishes, add a fire protection system, plumbing, HVAC, and electrical systems.”