UpSkill program boosted S.D. tech colleges

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s four public technical colleges saw some overall growth in fall enrollment, helped by the new UpSkill program, according to a report delivered Thursday to the state Board of Technical Education.

The board’s executive director, Nick Wendell, said the performance was encouraging amid the COVID-19 pandemic, calling it “good news for the system.”

Scott DesLauriers, the board’s assistant director, said headcount at the four schools grew to 7,177, up 55. That included 1,127 dual-credit high school students and 6,050 traditional students.

The new UpSkill certificates program drew 85 traditional students. Their training is subsidized through the state Department of Labor and Regulation.

Board president Dana Dykhouse of Sioux Falls said “hats off” to the campuses’ leaders and staffs.

By comparison, total headcount at South Dakota’s six public universities this fall was 33,566. That was down 954 students from last fall.

President Bob Griggs of Southeast Tech said COVID-19 has “severely impacted” student recruitment visits to all four technical colleges this fall.

Board member Terry Sabers of Mitchell commended their efforts. “Because it has been an unusual year,” Sabers said. He added, “Whatever you can do is greatly appreciated.”

The colleges and fall enrollments are:

Southeast Tech in Sioux Falls 2,426, down 30.

Lake Area Tech at Watertown 2,217, down 11.

Mitchell Tech 1,184, down 7.

Western Dakota Tech in Rapid City, up 103.