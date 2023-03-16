LEAD, S.D. (KELO) — The Sanford Underground Research Facility that is searching for neutrinos and dark matter a mile underground at the former Homestake mine in the northern Black Hills will soon be branching out to the eastern side of the state with a public display at the Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls.

Laboratory director Mike Headley spoke about the plans Thursday during a meeting with members of the South Dakota Science and Technology Authority that oversees SURF’s activities.

He said Washington Pavilion starting in June will feature a room showing how SURF manages water to keep its science work dry.

“We see this as a really great effort to get the word out,” Headley said.

Sioux Falls also could be the site for the authority’s June meeting. SURF promotional materials will be added at the Rapid City regional airport, too.

The Legislature recently appropriated $13 million to expand research space at SURF, despite opposition from Governor Kristi Noem’s budget director.

As of Thursday morning, Noem hadn’t said publicly whether she would veto the appropriation. The Senate backed it 29-4 and the House 55-13.

A two-thirds majority would be needed in each chamber to override a veto.

“Fingers crossed,” said the authority’s chair, Casey Peterson of Rapid City.