U.S. Forest Service plans to reclaim Black Hills site where miner explored for gold

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Their $2,700 of securities won’t cover the cost of reclaiming a half-acre spot in Pennington County where a Minnesota couple tried to find Black Hills gold.

But the U.S. Forest Service plans to take care of it this summer anyway.

The South Dakota Board of Minerals and Environment decided Thursday to revoke the $1,000 letter of credit that Phil and Sandy Tepley had posted a decade ago.

The $1,000 allowed them to get an exploration permit to work a bit of ground about eight miles northwest of Hill City.

The state board now plans to transfer the $1,000 to the Forest Service.

The federal agency in turn plans to add the money to a $1,700 bond it has from the Tepleys. It will offset some of the expense ahead.

The couple, whose home address is Bemidji, ran a limited liability company, now dissolved, called B4Time. Their claim was called Good Hope.

They ran afoul of state mining law when they didn’t file any reports for 2018 and 2019.

Phil had two strokes, according to Sandy.

Gary Haag, a USFS geologist, was on the line during the state board’s teleconference Thursday.

There’s a holding pond that need to be filled, weeds that need to be controlled, and materials that need to be removed. And a trench that was used for taking bulk samples.

Eric Holm, who works for the state mining and minerals office, said the site is on a hilltop but there’s no potential for water contamination, and the land should be easy to re-vegetate.

He said reclaiming the half-acre would cost about $5,000. He went with Haag to inspect it last year.

“I don’t see any long-term issues with it,” Holm said.