U.S. 18 through Canton will honor Nobel winner

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Nobel winner from South Dakota will get a piece of a federal highway named for him.

The state Transportation Commission agreed Thursday to honor the late Ernest O. Lawrence, who grew up in Canton and helped invent the cyclotron. He received the 1938 Nobel award for physics. The cyclotron led to the U.S. development of atomic bombs and Japan’s surrender ending World War II.

State Education Secretary Ben Jones and the Sanford Underground Research Facility at Lead applied to name for him a segment of U.S. 18 that runs through Canton from Interstate 29 east to the South Dakota border.

“The highway is available for naming,” state Transportation Secretary Darin Bergquist told the commission.

Secretary Jones said he couldn’t think of any person from South Dakota who had a greater impact on World War II and the arrival of the use of atomic weapons. He talked with Senator Jim Bolin, a Canton Republican who sponsored a legislative commemoration of Lawrence in the recent session.

The application was vetted by Christina Bennett, operations traffic engineer for the state Department of Transportation. She said South Dakota currently had 28 memorial-highway designations, seven named bridges and six more bridges that will be named later this year.

Commissioner Rodney Fouberg of Aberdeen supported the honor for Lawrence. “It’s just a fact: He’s a very important person,” Fouberg said.

The commission voted 9-0 in favor. “As was said earlier by other commissioners, this is a well-deserved recognition,” said Mike Vehle of Mitchell, the commission’s chairman.