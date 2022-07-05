PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota utility regulators have decided one of the agency’s former employees can challenge a company’s plan to raise prices for natural gas.

MidAmerican Energy hopes to increase rates for natural gas to approximately 104,000 residential and business customers in South Dakota. A typical residential customer using 52 therms per month would see an estimated $4.16 monthly increase, according to the Des Moines, Iowa-based company.

But MidAmerican also wanted to block an attempt to intervene by Steve Wegman, of Sioux Falls.

Company attorney Katelyn Lynch-Butcher argued to the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission on Tuesday that Wegman hadn’t shown “whether or how the commission staff will fail to adequately protect his interests” in the proceeding.

Wegman, who once worked for the commission, wants to file additional comments on three sets of proposed rates.

Commission staff attorney Amanda Reiss said her side had no objection to the commission granting intervenor status to Wegman. Reiss acknowledged Wegman “might have” an interest different than staff.

Wegman said the company hasn’t been adequate in providing information about rates in the application or in the past. He didn’t offer specifics.

Commission chairman Chris Nelson questioned MidAmerican’s attorney, saying Wegman “certainly” has “a pecuniary interest.” Lynch-Butcher in turn cited a commission rule stating an intervenor has to have “a peculiar interest.”

Commissioner Gary Hanson called for the commission to grant intervention to Wegman. Hanson said Wegman has shown “significant knowledge” about the rate bases and it would be in the commission’s interest to hear from Wegman.

“He has shown he has some pertinent questions we should explore,” Hanson said.

Commissioner Kristie Fiegen said the commission has “almost always” allowed customers to have a voice at the table.

Nelson agreed with MidAmerican that Wegman’s petition to intervene was scant in information and the staff “certainly” is looking out for customers. But, Nelson added, Wegman believes he has a right to participate. “I believe he is correct in that,” Nelson said.

Otter Tail Power meanwhile seeks to pass along its additional costs from bringing on new national-gas wind plants for electricity production and making other changes.

The Fergus Falls, Minnesota-based company’s proposal would bill a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours in a month an additional $7.54 monthly. The utility has about 12,000 electricity customers in South Dakota.

The commission agreed Tuesday to assess a $250,000 filing fee to start the process.

Otter Tail also sought the commission’s approval to temporarily suspend the $2.25 processing fee for customers who pay by credit card.

“I greatly appreciate the commission addressing this issue in a timely manner,” Otter Tail’s Jason Grenier said.

The commission voted 3-0 to let Otter Tail in this instance have exactly what it wanted.

“This is certainly one of the most unique filings we’ve seen,” Nelson said.