Two state departments plan to more strongly promote South Dakota pheasant hunting this fall

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Look for more marketing of South Dakota pheasant hunting this year, both inside and outside the state’s borders, the head of the state Game, Fish and Parks Department said Friday.

Secretary Kelly Hepler told state Game, Fish and Parks Commission members that Governor Kristi Noem wants stronger promotion of South Dakota’s ring-necks in 2020.

Hepler said he and state Tourism Secretary Jim Hagen. with members of their staffs, are assembling a plan that builds on what their departments had already been doing.

Pheasants are the top attraction in South Dakota for hunters, but license sales have been slipping. In 2015, the department sold 93,212 resident and 101,529 nonresident. By last year, they were down to 79,543 resident and 80,825 nonresident.

The governor, who was raised on a farm and later was in the commercial pheasant-hunting business, said South Dakota remains the pheasant capital of the world during her State of the State speech that opened the 2020 legislative session Tuesday. She told lawmakers the two departments would be partnering to get more people enjoying the outdoors.

In the past, Tourism and Game, Fish and Parks took parallel but separate paths. Tourism advertised outside South Dakota, while GFP presented information in-state.

Their new relationship publicly emerged Friday. Tourism officials Mike Gussiaas and Kirk Hulstein gave the Game, Fish and Parks Commission an overview of how their department spent about $307,000 on marketing to attract pheasant hunters to South Dakota during 2019, primarily from nearby neighbors to the east, such as Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska.

“Our job is to inspire travel,” said Hulstein. He is director of industry outreach and development at Tourism. An outside group estimated that in 2017 non-resident pheasant hunters directly spent $287 million in South Dakota, according to Hulstein.

He said a software service the department uses to monitor people’s cell-phone movement suggests the weekend of the third Saturday in October, when pheasant season opens statewide, was one of the top events the past two years, up with Memorial Day and the Sturgis motorcycle rally.

Gussiaas, who’s director of global marketing and brand strategy for Tourism, said hunters see pheasant season as a chance to get together with old friends and to be with family. He said a 2019 theme seen by people outside South Dakota was “Find more than pheasants” and an ad featuring a dog carried the message, “Take me hunting.”

Tourism places ads in every issue of Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever and heavily uses social media, radio and digital messaging, including podcasts, according to Gussiaas. He said there’s also in-state promotions such as Rooster Rush and a co-op program that this year worked with Pierre, Watertown, Yankton and Aberdeen.

Game, Fish and Parks used social media and email last year to promote a “late season is great season” theme, said Jona Ohm, the department’s strategic communications director.

GFP also sent emails on regulations and targeted nonresidents to buy their 2020 licenses in December so they could split the 10 days the licenses are valid into two five-day periods: The first in December 2019 and the second in 2020. Ohm said Hepler also sent a thank-you message that encouraged hunters to bring friends with them.

Tourism also developed a piece this year that said South Dakota remained the world’s top destination for pheasant hunters, despite the brood count number being down. “We plan to still use this going forward,” Hulstein said.

Emily Kiel, who recently returned to Game, Fish and Parks after serving as communications director for the governor, will be involved too in developing the plan, Hepler said.

“I think what the governor is looking for us to do is go beyond the status quo,” Hepler told the commission. Referring to the presentation, he added, “Even with these efforts, we’re still losing hunters.”

Funding will come from Congress through the Pittman-Robertson program, Hepler said. “We’re completely committed to this and it’s going to be fun.”

Gary Jensen of Rapid City is the commission’s chairman. He described the marketing as a “big subject, all sorts of parts, far more than we can deal with today.”

Hulstein said Tourism spent, depending on the year, about $300,000 to as much as $600,000 on marketing for pheasant hunters, from a budget that’s now about $8 million.

Getting hunters to come later in the year — in 2019, the traditional season ran Saturday, October 19, through Sunday, January 5, 2020 — would better reflect more of the cropping patterns of farmers, Jensen said.

He seemed encouraged by the governor’s emphasis.

“People will know we have a plan going forward,” Jensen said.