Two sentenced for past Sturgis sex activities

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Two men found guilty of attempting to engage in sexual acts involving underage girls during past Sturgis motorcycle rallies have been sent away to federal prison.

Carlocito Slim, age 35, of Phoenix, Arizona, received two 10-year terms, to run concurrently for attempted commercial sex trafficking of a minor and attempted enticement of a minor using the internet.

Slim was also sentenced to two 5-year terms of supervised release, to run concurrently,

and was ordered to pay a total of $200 in special assessments to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

He was arrested and federally indicted as a result of an undercover sex trafficking operation

conducted during the 2017 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, targeting internet predators, according to Dennis Holmes, acting U.S. attorney for the district of South Dakota.

Darren Harrison, age 26, of Rapid City was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison, followed by five

years of supervised release, for attempted possession of child pornography. Harrison was also ordered to pay a total of $100 in special assessments to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

Harrison was arrested and federally indicted as a result of an undercover sex trafficking

operation conducted during the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, targeting online predators.

Each man thought he was connecting with a 15-year-old girl who was actually an undercover law enforcement agent. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Viken sentenced the men.