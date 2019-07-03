Two quick questions about the governor and tribal relations…

After learning that Governor Kristi Noem met Monday with officials from seven tribal governments, KELOLAND asked her press secretary, Kristin Wileman, several questions.

Q. Has the governor visited the Pine Ridge Reservation yet in the wake of the council vote banning her?

A. The governor has respected the wishes of the Oglala Sioux Tribal Council and has not visited the Pine Ridge Reservation since its action. The Governor’s Office, however, has continued working with the tribe through tax agreements, meth discussions, and other initiatives.

Q. What does her continuing work on the meth/reservation epidemic signal?

A. The governor is committed to aggressively combating the meth epidemic – on and off reservations. This luncheon shows collaboration and a State-Tribe effort to work together on an issue that affects all South Dakotans. We will continue these conversations in the coming months and are confident we’ll see real results.