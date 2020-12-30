Two of top staff no longer with S.D. Legislature

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Legislative Research Council is again seeking help after the departure of its chief fiscal and program analyst.

Tamara Darnall left recently, a few months after Scott Darnall stepped aside as the office’s information technology manager. Each of the couple’s annual salaries was $107,202.

The changes came after the Legislature’s Executive Board hired Reed Holwegner as the council’s director last spring.

The LRC’s 27 year-round employees, along with part-time staff during legislative sessions, serve as nonpartisan professional staff for lawmakers.

Neither Holwegner nor the Executive Board’s leaders, Republican Senator Brock Greenfield of Clark and Republican Representative Steven Haugaard of Sioux Falls, responded to KELOLAND News emails.

The 2021 session opens January 12.

Randy Stockwell now serves as acting information technology manager. His salary is $90,000.

Tamara Darnall was a figure in the state Department of Education’s GEAR UP scandal. She was the department’s director of finance and management from 2008 into 2018. She joined the LRC fiscal staff in July 2018.

Scott Darnall worked 15-plus years for the state Bureau of Information and Telecommunications until 2010, when he went into private consulting and was a lead software engineer for Smart Software Solutions. He joined the LRC staff as IT manager in May 2016.

Beside the departures of the Darnalls, the Executive Board also dealt in the past year with the resignations of Jason Hancock as director and Wenzel Cummings as code counsel. The board hired Justin Goetz as the new code counsel.