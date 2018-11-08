Two More Women Added To SD State Legislature
In addition to South Dakota's first ever female governor the state legislature will likely have two more women, pending possible recounts in the coming days.
It looks like there will be 25 women taking seats in the house and senate for the new 2019 term.
Right now there are 23 women in the legislature.
