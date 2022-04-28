PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Another dozen of South Dakota’s armed-forces veterans who were killed in action or remain missing will have highway bridges named for them.

The South Dakota Transportation Commission approved the new group on Thursday from the state Department of Veterans Affairs and the state Department of Transportation.

The 12 include:

Martin Fluegel of Salem.

Robert Prue of Okreek.

Daniel M. Cuka of Yankton.

Tommy L. Callies of Yankton.

David R. Gatton of Murdo.

James Haider of Watertown.

John W. Hutchison of Presho.

Richard R. Maynard of Dupree.

Frederic Schroeder of Egan.

Wayne Bridge of Wagner.

Frederick Farlee of Lantry.

August Otto of Claire City.

DOT’s Christina Bennett said there were more than 50 applications this round.

Governor Kristi Noem announced the Fallen Heroes program in 2019 as a way to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice by naming bridges for them in their local areas.

The first bridge was dedicated that November for Maynard C. Freemole, a World War II veteran from Edgemont who died in combat on December 16, 1943.

The program began with six bridges per year and expanded to 12 for 2021. Ceremonies have previously been held designating 18 bridges honoring 21 fallen veterans. The bridges are marked with signs bearing their names.

