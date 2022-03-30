PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — There was good news Wednesday for students planning to attend South Dakota’s public universities in the coming academic year.

Tuition and fees will stay the same for on-campus students and for nearly all off-campus students.

Heather Forney set the tone from the start of her presentation to the board during its meeting at Black Hills State University in Spearfish.

Forney, the regents vice president of finance and administration, credited the Legislature for providing an $8.6 million boost.

“What you’re going to see from here forward is a lot of zeroes,” she said.

Forney noted that courses at the university-center campuses in Sioux Falls and Rapid City would be part of it for the first time, after the Legislature repealed the law allowing the regents to charge higher self-support rates of tuition at them.

“And we’re really excited about that,” she said.

Regents president John Bastian of Belle Fourche described the money as an “eight-point-six million dollar gift to the students of the state.”

The regents in many past years raised tuition and fees to cover the rest of the salary and benefit package for employees in the public university system that wasn’t fully funded by the Legislature.

The Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations this week approved a letter of intent to the regents’ central office expressing the lawmakers’ desire for no increases as a result of the extra funding.

Forney said the no-increase plan takes the legislators’ letter of intent “to the next level” by also applying to nearly all other fees, including parking.

For resident undergraduates, tuition and mandatory fees per semester will be:

Black Hills State University (Spearfish) $8,763.00

Dakota State University (Madison) $9,632.50

Northern State University (Aberdeen) $8,844.00

S.D. School of Mines &Technology (Rapid City) $10,167.00

South Dakota State University (Brookings) $9,298.50

University of South Dakota (Vermillion) $9,432.00

Source: S.D. Board of Regents, FY23 On-Campus Tuition and Mandatory Fees