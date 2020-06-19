Trustees waive Heritage Center admission for S.D. adults, raise fees for out-of-state adults

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Trustees for the South Dakota State Historical Society changed the fee structure Friday for adults visiting the state Cultural Heritage Center Museum in Pierre.

The standard $4 fee for all adults younger than 60 would be eliminated. Now all South Dakota adults would get in free.

Adults from outside South Dakota would be charged $8 to get in, if they are age 18 to 59. Out of state seniors who are age 60 and older would pay $6.

Adults and seniors from outside South Dakota on group tours would pay $5.

Society members would continue to get in free.

Trustees gave unanimous approval to the new fee schedule. The changes now go to the Legislature’s Rule Review Committee for a final decision.

Some fees for copying museum materials, and for museum staff to conduct searches, also would change. So would annual membership fees for the society.

Museum director Jay Smith said eliminating the museum entrance fee for South Dakota adults and charging the higher admission rates for out of state adults and tours are “an economic wash.”

“We did these projections several different times in several different ways,” Smith said.

The museum reopens to the public Monday, June 22. It closed to the public in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Going forward, standard-year projections, we’ll be just fine,” Smith said.