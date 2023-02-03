SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota had 114 trust companies registered in 2022.

1989

General Trust Company, private trust company, 300 N. Dakota Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 1989. Initial registered agent David L. Knudson, Sioux Falls. Incorporators Mary Kiley, Sioux Falls; Ruth Dean, Rapid City; Joseph H. Floyd, Sioux Falls; Deming Smith, Sioux Falls; and Knudson. Initial directors Martin Bucksbaum, Des Moines, Iowa; Matthew Bucksbaum, Des Moines, Iowa; Marshall Eisenberg, Chicago, Illinois; Ruth Dean, Rapid City; and Deming Smith, Sioux Falls. In 2009, the business was reinstated and the registered agent changed to Dixie K. Hieb, Sioux Falls. In 2010, directors listed Eisenberg; Earl M. Melamed, Chicago, Illinois; E. Michael Greaves, Chicago, Illinois; Cheryl C. Hoover, Sioux Falls; and Patricia A. Gessmann, Chicago, Illinois. In 2017, directors listed Eisenberg; Greaves; Melamed; and Richard B. Dennert, Chicago, Illinois; Hoover and Gessmann were no longer listed as directors. In 2018, Hoover and Gessmann returned as directors, while Dennert no longer was listed as a director. In 2020, directors listed Eisenberg; Greaves; P Daniel Donahue, Sioux Falls; John L. Bucksbaum, Chicago, Illinois; and Ann B. Friedman, Bethesda, Maryland.

1993

Way Trust, private trust company, 2500 W. Forty-Ninth Street, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 1993 at 141 N. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial registered agent David L. Knudson, Sioux Falls. Incorporators Karen Hartenhoff, Sioux Falls; Jackie Harms, Sioux Falls; Lisa Miller, Sioux Falls; Jean Brockmueller, Sioux Falls; and Shirley Jorgensen, Sioux Falls. Initial directors Steven A. Hornig, Wayzata, Minnesota; David D. MacMillan, Wayzata, Minnesota; Harry F. Martin, Wayzata, Minnesota; Karen A. Sesin, Minneapolis, Minnesota; and Lynn A. Wilde, Eden Prairie, Minnesota. In 2010, directors listed Geoffrey S. Fages, Wayzata, Minnesota; Hornig; Knudson; Wilde; and Roger Wherry, Wayzata, Minnesota. In 2011, registered agent changed to Lynn A. Wilde, Sioux Falls; and directors listed Fages; Hornig; Wilde; Knudson; Brian R. House, Wayzata, Minnesota; and Heather A. Williamson, Wayzata, Minnesota. In 2014, directors listed Hornig; Williamson; Wilde; Knudson; and Jennifer L. Cullen, Wayzata, Minnesota. In 2015, Michella A. Johnson and Robert L. Sheffer, both of Wayzata, Minnesota, were added as directors. In 2016, directors listed Johnson, Sheffer, Wilde and Hornig. In 2017, directors listed Cullen; Johnson; Knudson; Wilde; and Robert J. Theiler, Wayzata, Minnesota. In 2021, Theiler was no longer listed as a director.

1995

Citicorp Trust Company, public trust company, 5800 S. Corporate Place, Sioux Falls. Originally commissioned 1995 by South Dakota Division of Banking. Initial filing 2001 South Dakota Secretary of State. Directors listed in 2002 Peter Randazzo, Sioux Falls; Doug Morrison, Sioux Falls; Kendall E. Stork, Sioux Falls; David Pateros, Chicago, Illinois; Vikki Lansing, Sioux Falls; Samuel Suen, New York, New York; and Timothy Paul, New York, New York. Directors listed in 2003 Randazzo; Douglas Morrison; Stork; Pateros; and Lansing. In 2007, directors listed Randazzo; Lansing; Richard Monteith, New York, New York; Morrison; and Stork; with Monteith replacing Pateros. In 2008, registered agent listed as David L. Zimbeck. In 2009, directors listed Randazzo; Morrison; Stork; Jennifer Sherman, Sioux Falls; and Leigh Wasson, San Francisco, California; with Sherman and Wasson replacing Lansing and Monteith. In 2010, David Roberts, New York, New York; replaced Wasson as a director. In 2011, Michael Freeman, Long Island City, New York, replaced Sherman as a director. In 2012, Gerald Scales, New York, New York, replaced Roberts as a director. In 2015, Donald R. Young, New York, New York, was added as a director. In 2016, directors listed Young; Randazzo; Michael Klumpp, Sioux Falls; Morrison; and Claudia Rinschler, Long Island City, New York. In 2017, Bennett Kyte, Sioux Falls, replaced Morrison as a director. In 2019, Manoj Gopalakrishnan, New York, New York, replaced Young as a director. In 2020, Jody Mettler, Sioux Falls, replaced Randazzo as a director.

1997

Acorn Trust Company, private trust company, 2930 Airport Road, Pierre. Initial filing 1997 at 207 W. Dakota Avenue, Pierre. Initial registered agent Stephen J. Martin, Pierre. Incorporators Charles M. Thompson, Pierre; David A. Gerdes, Pierre; Steven J. Martin, Pierre; Robert B. Anderson, Pierre; Robert K. Sahr, Pierre. Initial directors Robert A. Burns, Minneapolis, Minnesota; Paul M. Torgerson, Minneapolis, Minnesota; John R. Beard, Wayzata, Minnesota; Robert K. Sahr, Pierre; Steven J. Martin, Pierre. In 1998, Charles Schroyer, Pierre, replaced Sahr as a director. In 2000, William Berens of Minneapolis, Minnesota, replaced Torgerson as a director. In 2003, Thomas Lee of Pierre replaced Berens as a director. In 2016, E. Burke Hinds, New Brighton, Minnesota, replaced Beard as a director. In 2020, Benjamin Carpenter, St. Louis Park, Minnesota, replaced Hinds as a director. In 2021, Kristy Lee Hight, Pierre, replaced Martin as a director and replaced Martin as registered agent.

UMB Trust Company of South Dakota, public trust company, 300 N. Dakota Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 1997. Initial registered agent David L. Knudson, Sioux Falls. Incorporators and initial directors Edward J. McShane, Kansas City, Missouri; Sheila K. Dietrich, Kansas City, Missouri; Willaim C. Tempel, Kansas City, Missouri; Ronald F. Williamson, Sioux Falls; and Robert E. Fishback, Brookings. In 2002, Earl J. Tjaden, Overland Park, Kansas, replaced Tempel as a director. In 2004, John C. Pauls, Kansas City, Missouri, replaced Dietrich as a director. In 2008, directors listed Tjaden; Pauls; Williamson; and Tami West Stratton, C. Warren Green and Susan Teson, all of Kansas City, Missouri. In 2011, Dixie Hieb, Sioux Falls, became registered agent. In 2018, directors listed Tjaden, Williamson, Tesson, Stratton and Green. In 2019, Christine Graham, address uncertain, replaced Tjaden as a director. In 2020, registered agent became United Agent Group, Sioux Falls. In 2021, Michael Filing, Kansas City, Missouri, was added as a director, while Tesson and Stratton no longer were listed as directors.

1998

Adler Trust Company, private trust company, 101 S. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 1998. Established for descendants of Gerald Rauenhorst. Initial registered agent Patricia Schaefer, Sioux Falls. Incorporators Judith R. Mahoney, Edina, Minnesota; John H. Agee, Minneapolis, Minnesota; P. Daniel Donahue, Sioux Falls; Michael P. Sullivan, Minneapolis, Minnesota; Ann M. Hartmann, Sioux Falls. Initial directors Joseph J. Rauenhorst, Potomac, Maryland; Judith R. Mahoney, Edina, Minnesota; Susan M. Rauenhorst, Tampa, Florida; John H. Agee, Minneapolis, Minnesota; Michael P. Sullivan, Minneapolis, Minnesota; P. Daniel Donahue, Sioux Falls; and Ann M. Hartmann, Sioux Falls. In 1999, Timothy S. Duffy, Minnetonka, Minnesota, and Russell G. Popp, Minnetonka, Minnesota, were added as officers. In 2000, officers were Keith Bednarowski, Luz Campa and Russell G. Popp, all of Minnetonka, Minnesota; Bednarowski also replaced Agee as a director. In 2005, Kevin Gohl replaced Popp as an officer. In 2007, Ann M. Harmann replaced Gohl as an officer. In 2008, James J. Josten, Sioux Falls, replaced Donahue as a director. In 2009, Donahue returned as a director, replacing Josten, and Josten became trust officer. In 2012, registered agent changed to Annie M. Hartmann, Sioux Falls; and directors were pared to Donahue, Mahoney, Susan Rauenhorst Turner, Sullivan and Michael G. Rauenhorst, New York, New York. In 2013, Joseph Mahoney, St. Louis Park, Minnesota, replaced Susan R. Turner as a director. In 2014, Anne Deanovic, Edina, Minnesota, replaced Judith Mahoney as a director. In 2017, Wade Lau, Minnetonka, Minnesota, replaced Sullivan as a director. In 2018, Mark Rauenhorst, Long Lake, Minnesota, replaced Deanovic as a director. In 2019, Kristen Widmer, Wayzata, Minnesota, replaced Joseph Mahoney as a director. In 2020, Campa and Bednarowski were added as directors. In 2021, Craig Flom, Minnetonka, Minnesota, and Hartmann replaced Campa and Bednarowski as directors.

Capital First Trust Company, public trust company, 701 N. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 1998 as Morgan Chase Trust Company. Initial registered agent David Knudson, Sioux Falls. Incorporators Francis P. Maguire, Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Dianne R. Redd, Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Benjamin E. Malsch, Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin; David G. Hottman, Sioux Falls; Loren Gerleman, Sioux Falls. Initial directors Francis P. Maguire; Blaine E. Rieke, Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin; David M. Small, Timonium, Maryland; Gerleman; and Hottman. In 2005, registered agent changed to Dixie Hieb, Sioux Falls. In 2006, name change to First Capital Surety & Trust Company and list of directors was changed to Francis P. Maguire; Jerry C. Dumas, Spearfish; Gary H. Kaine, Bee Cave, Texas; Steven T. Berman, Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and John H. Vivian, Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, replacing Redd, Malsch, Hottman and Gerleman. In 2007, Diane R. Maguire, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was added as a director, replacing Berman. In 2008, Stephen L Kadish, Cleveland, Ohio, was added as a director. In 2012, Dick Davis, Fraser, Colorado, and Dan Welytok, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, were added as directors. The 2013 directors list showed Jerry Dumas; Frank Maguire; Stephen Kadish; Dick Davis; and Dan Welytok. The 2014 directors list added David Peterson, replacing Dumas. In 2016, name changed to Capital First Trust Company; and registered agent changed to CT Corporation System, Pierre. In 2017, the list of directors was Jim T. Comer III, Gastonia, North Carolina; Michael K. McMahan, Belmont, North Carolina; Dan Sassano, Charlotte, North Carolina; Stephen Kadish, Cleveland, Ohio; and Hieb. In 2018, Mark Slaven, address unknown, was added as a director. In 2020, Christopher R. Foregger, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was added as a director, replacing Sassano.

1999

Bankers Trust Company of South Dakota, public trust company, 5032 S. Bur Oak Place, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 1999. Initial registered agent not available in state records; in earliest available record, from 2011, registered agent Jessica Beavers, Sioux Falls. Organizers Ralph Brown, Vermillion; Dennis G. Hoffman, Sioux Falls; Donald S. Hooper, Sioux Falls; Charles H. Leibold, Clive, Iowa; and Beavers. In 2016, completed conversion from a corporation to a limited liability company. In 2017, Jenny Carter and Kevin Chorniak, addresses unknown, added as directors, replacing Beavers and Hooper. In 2018, Nate Birkholz, address unknown, added as a director. In 2020, R. Paul Larsen, address unknown, added as a director, replacing Leibold.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company, public trust company, 401 E. 8th Street, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 1999. Initial registered agent Dixie K. Hieb, Sioux Falls. Organizers William A. Johnstone, Minneapolis, Minnesota; John R. Wicks, Rochester, Minnesota; Gary M. Johnson, Minneapolis, Minnesota; Julie L. Rau, Minneapolis, Minnesota; and William J. Berens, Minneapolis, Minnesota. Initial managers Johnstone; Wicks; Johnson; Berens; Phillip H. Martin, Minneapolis, Minnesota; Rau; Bruce A. MacKenzie, Great Falls, Montana; and T.J. Reardon, Sioux Falls. In 2000, registered agent became George Manolis, Huron; and Harry F. Martin, Stonington, Connecticut, became a manager, replacing MacKenzie. In 2001, Peter S. Hendrixson, Minneapolis, Minnesota, became a manager, replacing Johnstone. In 2002, the managers list was expanded to add John R. Bultena, Minneapolis, Minnesota; and Irwin L. Trieger and Joseph M. Gaffney, both of Seattle, Washington. In 2005, registered agent became Carl A. Schmidtman, Sioux Falls; and managers listed Robert J. Dwyer, New York, New York; Stanley M. Rein, Minneapolis, Minnesota; Marianne D. Short, Minneapolis, Minnesota; Schmidtman; Gaffney; Reardon; and Berens. In 2007, Paul M. Torgerson, Minneapolis, Minnesota, replaced Short as a manager; and Rau later was added as an eighth manager. In 2010, Barry J. Newman, Minneapolis, Minnesota, was added as a ninth manager. In 2012, Bridget A. Logstrom Koci, Minneapolis, Minnesota, replaced Rein as a manager. In 2013, Sonny F. Miller, Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Walter Q. Impert, Seattle, Washington, were added as managers. In 2014, Kenneth L Cutler, Minneapolis, Minnesota, replaced Torgerson as a manager. In 2016, Patrick E. Lutter, Minneapolis, Minnesota, was added as a twelfth manager. In 2019, William R. Stoeri, Minneapolis, Minnesota, was added as a manager. In 2020, managers listed Stoeri; Dwyer; Berens; Newman; Schmidtman; Koci; Miller; Impert; Lutter; Nathan E. Honson, Minneapolis, Minnesota; Theresa R. Mielke, Minneapolis, Minnesota; and Jay A. Riffkin, Seattle, Washington.North Point Trust Company, 333 West Boulevard, Rapid City. Initial filing 1999 as Reich and Walner Trust Company South Dakota, 616 Forty-Third Court, Rapid City. Initial registered agent Todd Wiles, Rapid City. In 2000, managers listed Theodore S. Reisch and Theresa L. Walner, both of Oakland, California. In 2001, name changed to North Point Trust Company. In 2003, location changed to 1719 W. Main Street, Rapid City. In 2007, location changed to 333 West Boulevard, Rapid City.

North Point Trust Company, LLC, public trust company, 333 West Boulevard, Rapid City. Initial filing 1999 as Reich and Walner South Dakota Trust Company, LLC. Initial registered agent Todd Wiles, Rapid City. Organizers Reich and Walner, LLP, Oakland, California. Initial managers Theodore S. Reich, Oakland, California, and Theresa L. Walner, Oakland, California. Initial location 818 St. Joseph Street, Rapid City. Name changed to North Point Trust Company in 2001. Location changed to 1719 W. Main Street, Rapid City, in 2003. Location changed to 333 West Boulevard, Rapid City, in 2007. Manager changed to Todd Wiles in 2019.

2001

Blue Lake Trust Company, private trust company, 401 E. 8th Street, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2001. Initial registered agent Dixie K. Hieb, Sioux Falls. Incorporators and initial directors James R. Frey, Edina, Minnesota; John J. Frey, Minneapolis, Minnesota; Carol F. Wolfe, Edina, Minnesota; Barbara Everist, Sioux Falls; Lowell V. Stortz, Edina, Minnesota; and Gerald J. Trenda, Plymouth, Minnesota. In 2006, registered agent changed to Patricia Schaefer, Sioux Falls.

Cornerstone Private Asset Trust Company, public trust company, 2101 W. 41st Street, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2001. Initial registered agent Rollyn H. Samp, Sioux Falls. Organizers Daniel A. Boeckermann, Minneapolis, Minnesota; Bradley E. Mayer, Minneapolis, Minnesota; John E. West, Minneapolis, Minnesota; John O. Mostrom, Eden Prairie, Minnesota; and Samp. In 2012, the managers listed Samp; Boeckermann; Chad M. Halbur, address unknown; Mayer; Jon T. Meyer, address unknown; James A. Grafstrom, address unknown; and E. Thomas Welch, address unknown.

South Dakota Trust Company, public trust company, 201 S. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2001 as Third Constellation Trust Company at 1321 S. Second Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial registered agent Pierce H. McDowell, III, Sioux Falls. Organizer Ronald Brown, New York, New York. Initial managers Al King, III, New York, New York, and McDowell. In 2002, name changed to South Dakota Trust Company, located at 309 S. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls; managers listed King; Pierce McDowell III; Thomas McDowell, Sioux Falls; Mary Sommervold, Sioux Falls; and Daniel Worthington, Orlando, Florida. In 2007, the location changed to 201 S. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls. In 2012, managers listed changed to King; Pierce McDowell III; Worthington; Dan Kirby, Sioux Falls; and Jacalyn Bunkers, Sioux Falls. In 2016, Matthew Tobin was added as a manager. In 2017, Worthington listed address as American Fork, Utah. In 2018, Kirby no longer was listed as a manager. In 2019, Catherine Clark, Sioux Falls, was added as a manager.

2003

Equity Trust Company, public trust company, 1 Equity Way, Westlake, Ohio. Original filing 2003, with office at 309 S. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial registered agent Pierce H. McDowell III, Sioux Falls. Incorporators and initial directors Richard Desich, Grafton, Ohio; Richard A. Desich, Jr., Westlake, Ohio; Jeffrey A. Desich, Westlake, Ohio; Francis S. Quinn, Jr., Spring Lake, New Jersey; and McDowell. In 2006, the nature of the business was described as “IRA Custodian.” In 2009, Michael Dea, Elyria, Ohio; the three Desichs; and McDowell were listed as directors, with Richard Desich from Wellington, Florida. In 2013, the principal business address changed to 225 Burns Road, Elyria, Ohio. In 2014, the principal business address changed to 1 Equity Way, Westlake, Ohio. In 2016, the registered agent changed to CT Corporation System, 319 S. Coteau Street, Pierre; then changed a second time to Corporation Service Company, 503 S. Pierre Street, Pierre. Also in 2016, the directors expanded to include Dea; the three Desichs; Richard J. Corcoran, Sioux Falls; and Matthew G. Wilson, Westlake, Ohio. In 2017, the directors listed Dea; Jeffrey A Desich; Richard A. Desich; Beth Jerdonek; Wilson; and Michael G. Smyth, all of Westlake, Ohio. In 2018, directors were Wilson; Dea; the three Desichs; and Corcoran. In 2019, directors were the three Desichs and Dea. In 2020, the directors were Dea; the three Desichs; George Sullivan of Westlake, Ohio; and Loren Koepsell, Sioux Falls.

I J Trust Company, private trust company, 212 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2003 at 309 S. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial registered agent Pierce H. McDowell III, South Dakota Trust Company, Sioux Falls. Organizers Robert J. Gellert; David B. Spohn Gellert; Catherine A. Gellert; Pranav R. Ghai; and Yvonne G. Lerew, all New York, New York. All were initial managers, as was McDowell. In 2005, Ghai was no longer listed as a manager. In 2007, Evelyn A. Petschek, New York, New York, was added as a manager. In 2008, the business address changed to 201 S. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls. In 2020, the location changed to 212 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls.

2004

Sawmill Trust Company, public trust company, 222 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2004 at 309 S. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial registered agent Dixie K. Hieb, Sioux Falls. Incorporators and initial directors Conley Brooks, Jr., Wayzata, Minnesota; John D. Hinck, Minnetonka, Minnesota; Katherine M. Leighton, Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota; Pierce H. McDowell III, Sioux Falls; and Rufus R. Winton, Wayzata, Minnesota. In 2005, Daniel E. Danielson, Minneapolis, Minnesota, was added as a director. In 2007, directors listed Brooks; Hinck; Leighton; Winton; McDowell; Susan L. Tuve, Vermillion; Mike Hollern, Bend, Oregon; and Danielson. In 2009, Jane Kiker, Stillwater, Minnesota, was added as a director, replacing Danielson. In 2012, Julie A. Wong, Maple Grove, Minnesota, replaced Kiker as a director; and Al Heinen, Champlin, Minnesota, was added as a director. In 2018, McDowell no longer was listed as a director. In 2019, Charles Zell, Minneapolis, Minnesota, and James Abbott, Sioux Falls, were added as directors.

2005

Longview Trust Company, private trust company, 212 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2005 at 309 S. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial registered agent Pierce H. McDowell III, Sioux Falls. Organizers A. Steven Crown, James S. Crown, William H. Crown, Richard C. Goodman, and Richard H. Robb, all of Chicago, Illinois. Initial managers were those five; McDowell; and Geoffrey F. Grossman and David M. Rubin, both of Chicago, Illinois. In 2006, James A. Star, Chicago, Illinois, was added as a manager. In 2009, Stephen H. Sandler was added as a manager, replacing Ruben. In 2013, Grossman no longer was listed as a manager. In 2014, H. Debra Levin was added as a manager. In 2019, location changed to 212 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls, and Craig C. Martin replaced Sandler as a manager. In 2020, Gail C. Bley replaced Levin as a manager.

2006

JHN Trust Company, private trust company, 212 S. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2006 at 309 S. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial registered agent Pierce H. McDowell III, South Dakota Trust Company, Sioux Falls. Incorporators Joshua Nash, Pamela Rohr, Helen Nash, and Morris Rosenthal, all listed as New York, New York; and McDowell. In 2008, Robert Todd Lang, New York, New York, was added as a director; and location changed to 201 S. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls. In 2018, Jeffrey E. Tabak, New York, New York, replaced Lang as a director.

Kinnimaka Trust Company, private trust company, 206 W. 14th Street, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2006. Initial registered agent Dixie K. Hieb, Sioux Falls. Incorporators Karen H. Hubbard, Lakeland, Minnesota; Stanley S. Hubbard, Lakeland, Minnesota; Stephen R. Litman, Edina, Minnesota; David A. Jones, Plymouth, Minnesota; Gary R. Macomber, Hopkins, Minnesota; C. Thomas Newberry, Woodland, Minnesota; and P. Daniel Donahue, Sioux Falls; all but Karen Hubbard were also initial directors. In 2012, Macomber no longer was listed as a director.

LBJ Trust (S.D.), 212 S. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2006 at 309 S. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial registered agent Pierce H. McDowell III, Sioux Falls. Incorporators and initial directors Lucia May Lee Cha, Los Gatos, California; Timothy Wo-Ping Foo, San Francisco, California; Benjamin Hau Tsung Cha, Hong Kong; Wong Chi Keung, Kowloon, Hong Kong; James Wong, Pasadena, California, and McDowell. In 2007, the location changed to 201 S. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls. In 2015, registered agent changed to South Dakota Trust Company, Sioux Falls. In 2018, directors listed Madeline May Lung Wong Charlton; Lucia May Lee Cha; Benjamin Cha; James Wong; Adriel Cha; Payson Mou Sing Cha; and McDowell. In 2019, location changed to 212 S. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls. In 2021, Payson Mou Sing Cha was no longer listed as a director.

2007

Alta Trust Company, public trust company, 101 S. Main Street, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2007. Initial registered agent Robin Moug Stephens, Sioux Falls. Initial incorporators and initial directors Mark E. Ponder, Des Moines, Iowa; Adam E. Ponder, Federal Way, Washington; Robert Condie, Kirkland, Washington; Brent Hall, Kent, Washington; Terry Graff, Federal Way, Washington; Robin Moug Stephens, Sioux Falls. In 2009, Terry Elgethun, Sioux Falls, replaced Stephens as registered agent and as a director. In 2011, the Ponders relocated to Lone Tree, Colorado. In 2013, John Barker, Sioux Falls, replaced Elgethun as a director. In 2015, Adam Schwab, Sioux Falls, was added as a director. In 2018, registered agent changed to Brenda Eich, Sioux Falls. In 2019, Eich was added as a director.

Biltmore Trust Company, public trust company, 212 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2007. Initial registered agent Pierce H McDowell III, Sioux Falls. Initial incorporators R. Chad Brenner, Fort Myers, Florida; Adam Kaufman, Rocky River, Ohio; Michael D. McPhillips, Euclid, Ohio; John Micklitsch, Rocky River, Ohio; and Cynthia L. Steeb, Valley City, Ohio. Initial directors Brenner, Kaufman, McPhillips, Micklitsch, Steeb and Jacalyn Bunkers, Baltic. In 2009, Mindy Tellinghast Toth, Chagrin Falls, Ohio, was added as a director. In 2012, Matthew Tobin, Sioux Falls, was added as a director, replacing Bunkers. In 2015, Kathleen McLaughlan, Pepper Pike, Ohio, was added as a director, replacing Tellinghast Toth. In 2018, registered agent changed to Kyle Pickner, Sioux Falls.

Dillon Trust Company, private trust company, 201 S. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2007. Initial registered agent South Dakota Trust Company, Sioux Falls. Organizers Philip Allen, Mark M. Collins, Phyllis D. Collins, James J. Ruddy and Martin Zetterberg, all addresses unknown, c/o Keswick Management, New York, New York. In 2008, managers listed Andrew D. Allen; Christine Allen; Philip D. Allen; Mark M. Collins; Phyllis D. Collins; Robert de Luxembourg; James J. Ruddy; and Eileen C. Schwab, all addresses unknown; and Pierce McDowell III, Sioux Falls. In 2014, managers listed Andrew D. Allen; Eileen C. Schwab; Mark M. Collins; Martin C. Zetterberg; Philip D. Allen; Joan M. Frost; Robert de Luxembourg; James J. Ruddy; and McDowell, with Frost and Zetterberg replacing Christine Allen and Phyllis D. Collins. In 2019, Jill Cook, address unknown, became a manager, replacing Ruddy. In 2021, Alanson Houghton, address unknown, became a manager, replacing Cook.

HRK Trust Company, private trust company, 201 S. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2007 at 309 S. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial registered agent Jaclyn M. Bunkers, Sioux Falls. Incorporators and initial directors Martha K. Kaemmer, St. Paul, Minnesota; Mary H. Rice, Bayfield, Wisconsin; Rodney M. Wilson, Captiva, Florida; Jill M. Koosman, Afton, Minnesota; and Bunkers. In 2008, address change to 201 S. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls. In 2009, directors listed Koosman; Wilson; Bunkers; Kimberly T. Kusilek, River Falls, Wisconsin; Rochelle M. Gunn, St. Paul, Minnesota; and Katherine D.R. Hayes, St. Paul, Minnesota. In 2011, Daniel Priebe, Stillwater, Minnesota; and Katherine Tilney, St. Paul, Minnesota, were added as directors. In 2013, Frederick C. Kaemmer, St. Paul, Minnesota, replaced Tilney as a director. In 2015, Tilney returned as a director and Leiha Macauley, Boston, Massachusetts, was added as a director. In 2016, Thomas Cota, Sioux Falls, replaced Bunkers as registered agent and director. In 2017, registered agent changed to South Dakota Trust Company, Sioux Falls. In 2018, Chris Galloway, Tuscon, Arizona, was added as a director. In 2019, Mary E. Rice, St. Joseph, Wisconsin, was added as a director. In 2020 directors listed Rice; Galloway; Gunn; Hayes; Tilney; Frederick Kaemmer; Macauley; Koosman; and Kusilek. In 2021, directors listed Koosman; Kusilek; Galloway; Gunn; Hayes; Macauley; and Cota.

Wrigley Private Trust Company, private trust company, 212 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2007 at 309 S. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial registered agent Pierce H. McDowell III, Sioux Falls. Incorporators and initial directors William Wrigley Jr., Chicago, Illinois; Richard Ungaretti, Chicago, Illinois; L.D. Andrews, Sioux Falls; Ronald F. Williamson, Sioux Falls; and McDowell. In 2008, location changed to 201 S. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls. In 2019, location changed to 212 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls.

2008

Boulder Bridge Trust Company, private trust company, 201 S. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2008. Initial registered agent Pierce H. McDowell III, Sioux Falls. Incorporators and initial directors James M. Karges, Minneapolis, Minnesota; Christine K. Galloway, Wayzata, Minnesota; Leslie M. Kuehn, Lakeville, Minnesota; L.D. Andrews, Sioux Falls; and McDowell. In 2014, James H. Field, Minneapolis, Minnesota, was added as a director and vice president, replacing Galloway.

Forge Trust Co., public trust company, 401 E. Eighth Street, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2008 as IRA Services Trust Company. Initial registered agent James S. Riswold, Sioux Falls. Incorporators and initial directors Edwin Blue, Atherton, California; Gary R. Shumm, Menlo Park, California; Michael F. McNair, Santa Cruz, California; Robert Ferguson, Oakland, California; and Riswold. In 2009, the mailing address was 1160 Industrial Road, San Carlos, California, with directors listed as Blue, Shumm, Riswold and Robert Ferguson, San Carlos, California. In 2011, directors listed as Blue; Shumm; Riswold; Michael McNair, San Carlos, California; and Keith Bartel, Burlingame, California; with Ferguson no longer listed. In 2014, Bartel no longer was listed as a director. In 2015, David A. Timpe, Hartford, was added as a director. In 2018, Corundum Trust Company was listed as the new registered agent. In 2019, Kathirene Smith, Sioux Falls, was added as director, replacing McNair. In 2019, Patrick T. Hughes and Chris Radich, both of San Carlos, California, were added as directors, replacing Blue and Shumm. In 2020, registered agent changed to company vice president.

Gallardo Trust Company, private trust company, 101 S. Main Street, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2008. Initial registered agent Julie Greenfield, Sioux Falls. Incorporators and initial directors Julie Greenfield, Sioux Falls; John R. Mielke, Maple Grove, Minnesota; Mary Dally, Sioux Falls; Marianne Liebmann, Bozeman, Montana; and Christian K. Harker, New York, New York. In 2017, the only director listed was Mielke.

Travers Trust Company, private trust company, 212 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2008 at 201 S. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial registered agent South Dakota Trust Company, Sioux Falls. Organizers Michael E. Flannery, Robert L. Fealy, and Virginia Johnson Pillman, all of Elmhurst, Illinois. Initial managers Flannery; Fealy; and Pierce H. McDowell III, Sioux Falls. In 2008, additional managers listed Craig J. Duchossois; Dayle Duchossois-Fortino; Kimberly T. Duchossois; and R. Bruce Duchossois, all of Elmhurst, Illinois. In 2013, managers listed McDowell; Flannery; Christine B. Franco, Oak Brook, Illinois; and Craig, Dayle and Kimberly Duchossois. In 2016, managers listed McDowell; Dayle Duchossois-Fortino; Kimberly T. Duchossois; Eric A. Reeves, Elmhurst, Illinois; Jennifer L. Hager, Oak Brook, Illinois; Jackson W. Hazelwood, Oak Brook, Illinois; Michael T. Joyce, Oak Brook, Illinois; and Matt Tobin, Sioux Falls. In 2018, managers listed McDowell; Hager; Reeves; Tobin; and Richard A. Naski II, Sioux Falls. In 2021, location changed to 212 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls.

Wealth Enhancement Trust Services, public trust company, 3130 W. 57th Street, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2008 as SVA Trust Company at 300 N. Dakota Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial registered agent Dixie K. Hieb, Sioux Falls. Organizers and initial managers John F. Suby, Madison, Wisconsin; Jack R. Cotton, Verona, Wisconsin; Eugene R. Schramka, Madison, Wisconsin; Timothy W. Sherry, Middleton, Wisconsin; and Hieb. In 2009, Gaylene Stingl, Brookfield, Wisconsin, was added as a manager. In 2009, James C. Cummings, Madison, Wisconsin, replaced Suby as a manager. In 2011, merger with Plumb Trust Company, and name change to SVA Plumb Trust Company; and post-merger managers were Donna M. Baker, Madison; Jack R. Cotton, Madison, Wisconsin; Anna M. Gauer, Sioux Falls; Dixie K. Hieb, Sioux Falls; Jon N. Homstad, Naples, Florida; Kathryn L. Norton, Madison, Wisconsin; Thomas G. Plumb, Madison, Wisconsin; Eugene R. Schramka, Madison, Wisconsin; and Timothy W. Sherry, Madison, Wisconsin. Also in 2011, registered agent changed to CT Corporation System, 319 S. Coteau Street, Pierre. In 2013, location changed to 3130 W. 57th Street, Sioux Falls. In 2014, Kurt G. Krumholz, Madison, Wisconsin, replaced Sherry as a manager. In 2015, Baker and Cotton no longer were listed as managers. In 2018, Timothy O’Brien and Tammy Koester Parks, both of Madison, Wisconsin, were added as managers and Krumholz no longer was listed as a manager. In 2018, Katharine M. Blumenthal, Portland, Oregon, was added as a manager, while Norton and Homstad were no longer listed as managers. In 2019, John A. Baltes was added as a manager, and the name changed to SVA Trust Company. In 2020, the revised managers were Baltes, Parks, Hieb, Schranka and Gauer. In 2021, name changed to Wealth Enhancement Trust Services. The revised managers were Parks; Hieb; Schranka; Gauer; Blumenthal; Terri Kallsen, Plymouth, Minnesota; and Kelly Windorski, Plymouth, Minnesota.

2009

Equiom Trust Company, public trust company, 212 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls. Original filing as Virtus Trust USA, 2009. Organizer Virtus Management Limited, Guernsey, Channel Islands, UK. Initial registered agent Matt Tobin, South Dakota Trust Company, Sioux Falls. Original managers Charles H. Wagner, New York, New York; Theodore R. Gamble, New York, New York; David Allison, Guernsey, UK; Roderick Balfour, Guernsey, UK; Pierce McDowell III, Sioux Falls; and Tobin. In 2018, name changed to Equiom Trust Company. In 2020, managers listed Sheila M. Dean; Gamble; McDowell; Nicholas D. Moss; Tobin; and Wagner, all supposedly from Sioux Falls. In 2021, managers listed Caroline Prow; Gamble; McDowell; Roddy Balfour; Tobin; and Wagner, all supposedly from Sioux Falls.

First Trust Company, public trust company, 909 St. Joseph Street, Rapid City. Initial filing 2009, under name First Lawyers Trust Company, 415 S. Main Street, Aberdeen. Initial registered agent Jeffrey T. Sveen, Aberdeen. In 2011, directors listed Robert Minto, Jr., Missoula, Montana; Chris Newbold, Missoula, Montana; and Jeffrey Sveen, Aberdeen. In 2013, directors added David A. Bell and Sara D. Smith, both of Missoula, Montana. In 2014, Patrick G. Goetzinger, Rapid City, replaced Minto as a director. In 2015, the principal business office changed to 909 St. Joseph Street, Rapid City. In 2016, the registered agent became Joel Black, Rapid City. Also in 2016, Sveen was no longer listed as a director and three directors were added: Michael Brilley, Minneapolis, Minnesota’ Gregory A. Hunter, Rapid City; and Norman P. Bjornnes, Jr., Minneapolis, Minnesota. In 2017, the name was changed to First Trust Company, and the organizer was listed as Black. Also in 2017, the directors listed Patrick G. Goetzinger, Rapid City; Michael C. Brilley, Minneapolis, Minnesota; Gregory A. Hunter, Rapid City; Norman P. Bjornnes, Jr., Minneapolis, Minnesota; John R. Bultena, St. Paul, Minnesota; and Black. In 2020, Lorri L.P. Borgelt, Edina, Minnesota, was added as a director, while Bultena and Bjornnes were removed as directors.

Lion Trust Corporation, private trust company, 212 S. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2009 at 201 S. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial registered agent Pierce McDowell III. Incorporators Lloyd DeVos, New York, New York; Matthew Tobin, Sioux Falls; and McDowell. Initial directors DeVos; McDowell; and Ferdinand Meyer, Zurich, Switzerland. In 2014, Stephanie Megan DeVos, London, England, was added as a director, replacing Meyer. In 2020, location change to 212 S. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls.

Wealth Advisors Trust Company, public trust company, 2650 Jackson Boulevard, Rapid City. Initial filing 2009 at 330 S. Poplar Avenue, Pierre. Initial registered agent Todd J. Bernhard, Pierre. Incorporators Charles N. Sharpe III, Dallas, Texas; Ralph I. Pence, Coppell, Texas; and Christopher N. Holtby, Dallas, Texas. Initial directors Sharpe; Pence; Holtby; Bernhard; Steven L. Blankenship, Grapevine, Texas; and Matthew M. Paladini, Irving, Texas. In 2016, registered agent changed to Alan A. Harper, Rapid City. In 2017, directors listed Sharpe, Blankenship and Harper; and location changed to 2650 Jackson Boulevard, Rapid City. In 2019, Paladini, Pence and Holtby were re-added as directors.

2010

Butterfly Trust Company, private trust company, 201 S. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2010. Initial registered agent Matt Tobin, Sioux Falls. Incorporators and initial directors William C.J. Swift, Jr., New Haven, Connecticut; Christopher R. Uzpen, Greenwich, Connecticut; and Matt Tobin, Sioux Falls. In 2021, Swift and Tobin were dropped as directors and the registered agent became Corporation Service Company, 503 S. Pierre Street, Pierre.

Carlson Family Trust Company, private trust company, 201 S. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2010. Initial registered agent Pierce McDowell III, South Dakota Trust Company, Sioux Falls. Organizers Barbara Carlson Gage, Long Lake, Minnesota; Marilyn Carlson Nelson, Long Lake, Minnesota; and McDowell. Initial managers Barbara Carlson Gage; Marilyn Carlson Nelson; Edwin Gage, Long Lake, Minnesota; Glen Nelson, Long Lake, Minnesota; Scott Carlson Gage, Medina, Minnesota; Wendy M. Nelson, Minneapolis, Minnesota; Gerald B. Fischer, Wayzata, Minnesota; and L.D. Andrews, Sioux Falls. The list of directors changed in 2017, adding Diana Nelson, San Francisco, California, and William M. Doyle, Jr., Chicago, Illinois, and replacing Glen Nelson and Gerald Fischer.

Condor Trust Company, private trust company, 212 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2010. Initial registered agent Matt Tobin, Sioux Falls. Incorporators and initial directors Pieter Olthof, Curacao, Netherlands Antilles; Sabina Shelby Cournoyer, New Haven, Connecticut; and Matt Tobin, Sioux Falls. In 2016, registered agent changed to South Dakota Trust Company, Sioux Falls. In 2021, Nicholas N. Cournoyer, address unknown, was added as a director.

Great Plains Trust Company of South Dakota, public trust company, 101 S. Reid Street, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2010 at 201 S. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial registered agent Matthew Tobin, Sioux Falls. Incorporators and initial directors Carol Kornitzer, Fairway, Kansas; William R. Lynch, Fairway, Kansas; and Tobin. In 2011, Michael K. Sears, Overland Park, Kansas, replaced Kornitzer as a director. In 2012, Steven S. Sonden, Overland Park, Kansas, was added as a director and Kornitzer returned as a director. In 2014, registered agent changed to Andy Holmes, 101 S. Reid Street, Sioux Falls, and Holmes replaced Tobin as a director. In 2016, Sears was removed as a director. In 2017, Jonathan Staton, Overland Park, Kansas, replaced Holmes as a director. In 2018, William Lenker, Sioux Falls, replaced Holmes as registered agent. In 2019, Lenker was added as a director. In 2021, Tiffany Wingo, Overland Park, Kansas, was added as a director while Staton and Kornitzer were removed.

Hampshire Trust, public trust company, 300 N. Dakota Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2010. Initial registered agent Dixie K. Hieb, Sioux Falls. Organizers Peter M. Sommerhauser; J. Gardner Govan; and James N. Phillips, all of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Initial managers Sommerhauser; Govan; Phillips; and P. Daniel Donahue, Sioux Falls. In 2011, Dixie K Hieb, Sioux Falls, was added as a manager. In 2017, Hieb was listed as the only manager. In 2021, Hieb, Sommerhauser, Govan, Phillips and Donahue were listed as managers.

Mid Atlantic Trust Company, public trust company, 330 S. Poplar Avenue, Pierre. Initial filing 2010. Initial registered agent Todd J. Bernhard, Pierre. Incorporators and initial directors Paul Schneider, Naperville, Illinois; Charles A. Warden, Glenshaw, Pennsylvania; David J. Down, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Timothy Friday, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Bernhard. In 2012, Joseph Banco, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, replaced Warden as a director. In 2018 registered agent changed to DT Services, 330 S. Poplar Avenue, Pierre. In 2020, Bernhard was no longer listed as a director.

PenChecks Trust Company of America, public trust company, 122 S. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2010. Initial registered agent South Dakota Trust Company, Sioux Falls. Incorporators Peter E. Preovolos, La Mesa, California; Athanasios K. Preovolos, San Diego, California; and Olin M. Lewin, San Diego, California. Initial directors Peter Preovolos; James Norman Jr., Irvine, California; Roger Sherman, Costa Mesa, California; Cheri Kessner, Irvine, California; and Matthew Tobin, Sioux Falls. Initial location 201 S. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls. Registered agent changed to Tobin in 2013. Registered agent changed to Jim Riswold, Sioux Falls, in 2017, along with location changed to 401 E. 8th Street, Sioux Falls; with Riswold replacing Tobin as a director and Mark Simmons, Irvine, California, also added as a director. Director changes in 2019 with additions of PenChecks Inc., La Mesa, California; and Spiro Preovolos, La Mesa, California; and removal of Norman, Kessner and Sherman. Changes in directors in 2020 with additions of James Hensel, La Mesa, California; Mark Hovey, Poway, California; and Mark Neilson, San Diego, California; and removal of Peter Preovolos; Simmons; and Riswold. Location changed to 122 S. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls, in 2022.

Sterling Trustees, public trust company, 101 S. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2010 at 201 S. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial registered agent Matthew T. Tobin, Sioux Falls. Organizers and initial managers Stanley M. Joffe and Antony Joffe, both of Conshohocken, Pennsylvania; and Tobin. In 2012, filing shows Antony Joffe from Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania, and Stanley Joffe from Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania. In 2014, the location became 101 S. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls. In 2016, manager listings show both Joffes lived in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. In 2018, registered agent became Brendan W. Reilly, Sioux Falls, who also replaces Tobin as a manager; and Stan Joffe resided at Ardmore, Pennsylvania.

The Kingdom Trust Company, public trust company, 4300 S. Louise Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2010 as Myra Trust Company, 401 E. Eighth Street, Sioux Falls. Initial registered agent James S. Riswold, Sioux Falls. Incorporators Douglas E. Lawson, Murray, Kentucky; Matthew C. Jennings, Murray, Kentucky; and Riswold. Initial directors Lawson; Jennings; Riswold; and Charles E. Baker, Randall K. Taylor, and Gerald Bell, all of Murray, Kentucky. In 2011, name changed to The Kingdom Trust Company. In 2014, Lawson and Bell no longer listed as directors and Charles “Bo” Ives, Hazel, Kentucky, added as a director. In 2015, Timothy Kuhman, 4300 S. Louise Avenue, Sioux Falls, became registered agent. In 2017, Jennings, Baker, Taylor, Ives and Kuhman listed as directors. In 2018, Jason H. Anderson replaced Taylor as a director. In 2021, Meltem Demirors, Durham, New Hampshire, replaced Baker as a director.

2011

Argonne Trust Company, public trust company. 4418 S. Technology Drive, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2011 as Argonne LLC. Initial registered agent Argonne LLC, Sioux Falls. Completed conversion to Argonne Trust Company in 2014. Original organizer Anne D’Andrea, New York, New York. Original manager Monroe Diefendorf Jr., Locust Valley, New York. Initial company incorporators and directors Diefendorf; Douglas W. Vergith; Demetri N. Doumas; David J. Taylor; Thomas C. Palumbo; Steven M. Howe; and Jeffrey A. Higgs, all of Locust Valley, New York; and JoAnn A. Dickenson, Dell Rapids.

Concord Trust Company, 211 Founders Park Drive, Rapid City. Initial filing 2011. Initial registered agent Matthew Tobin, Sioux Falls. Organizers Joseph F. McDonald III, Bow, New Hampshire; Amy K. Kanyuk, Concord, New Hampshire; Raymond F. Martin, Warner, New Hampshire; and Christopher C. Martin, Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Initial managers McDonald; Kanyuk; Raymond Martin; Christopher Martin; and Tobin. In 2014, Raymond Martin wasn’t listed as a manager. In 2015, Tobin and Andrew R. Paul, Concord, New Hampshire, were listed among the managers. In 2016, Patrick Goetzinger, Rapid City, replaced Tobin as registered agent and as a manager.

Dorsey Trust International, public trust company, 401 E. Eighth Street, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2011. Initial registered agent was corporation’s chief operating officer. Incorporators Carl A. Schmidtman, Sioux Falls; William J. Berens, Minneapolis, Minnesota; and Julia L. Rau, Minneapolis, Minnesota. Initial directors Berens; Rau; Joseph M. Gaffney, Seattle, Washington; and Thomas Reardon, Sioux Falls. In 2018, directors listed Rau; Gaffney; Reardon; Schmidtman; and Walter Q. Impert, Seattle, Washington, replacing Berens. The 2020 managers listing showed Impert; Schmidtman; Berens; Jay A. Riffkin, Seattle, Washington; and Theresa R. Mielke, Minneapolis, Minnesota.

First Covenant Trust and Advisors, public trust company, 330 S. Poplar Avenue, Pierre. Initial filing 2011, under name Covenant Trust. Initial registered agent Todd J. Bernhard, Pierre. Organizers and initial managers Wade Farmer, Johnson City, Tennessee; Eric Ratliff, Sevierville, Tennessee; and Bernhard. In 2012, managers added Jeffrey R. Blackburn and Thomas S. Greer of Johnsonville, Tennessee. In 2013, name changed to First Covenant Trust and Advisors. In 2015, David A. Green, Johnsonville, Tennessee, added as a manager.

Independent Trust Company of America, public trust company, 1301 W. Omaha Street, Rapid City. Initial filing 2011 as Santa Fe Trust, 440 Mount Rushmore Road, Rapid City. Initial registered agent Gunderson Palmer Registered Agents, Rapid City. Organizer Patrick Goetzinger, Rapid City. Initial managers Geoffrey A. Madsen, Ivins, Utah; Daniel J. Burge, Sammamish, Washington; and Goetzinger. In 2011, location changed to 506 Sixth Street, Rapid City. In 2012, name changed to Independent Trust Company of America. In 2015, location changed to 1301 W. Omaha Street, Rapid City. In 2017, managers listed Duane E. Lee II, Huntley, Illinois; Francis E. Quinlan, Del Mar, California; Madsen; and Burge. In 2018, Pete Cappa, Rapid City, was added as a manager. In 2020, Timothy M. Fitzgibbon, Park Ridge, Illinois, was added as a manager and Quinlan no longer was listed. In 2021, registered agent changed to Paracorp, 326 N. Madison, Pierre, and Fitzgibbon was no longer listed as a manager.

Prudence Trust Company, private trust company, 401 E. Eighth Street, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2011 at 201 S. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial registered agent SDTC Services, Sioux Falls. Incorporators Florence Chieh Ying Lee, Moraga, California; Oliver Lee, San Antonio, Texas; and Matthew Tobin, Sioux Falls. They were initial directors. In 2012, Nancy Maria Chang, possibly Repulse Bay, Hong Kong, was added as a director. In 2016, location changed to 401 E. Eighth Street, Sioux Falls, and registered agent changed to Carl Schmidtman, Sioux Falls; Schmidtman also replaced Tobin as a director. In 2018, directors listed Florence C.Y. Lee; Chang; Oliver Lee; Schmidtman; and Christopher S. Armstrong, uncertain.

Tilia Trust Company, private trust company, 212 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2011 at 201 S. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial registered agent South Dakota Trust Company, Sioux Falls. Organizers Uri Benhamron, Miami, Florida; Danya Lindenfeld, Miami, Florida; and Pierce H. McDowell III, Sioux Falls. Initial managers Benhamron; Lindenfeld; and Dennis Ginsburg, Miami, Florida. In 2018, McDowell replaced Lindenfeld as a manager. In 2019, location changed to 212 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls. In 2020, Lindenfeld returns as a manager.

2012

Bridgeford Trust Company, public trust company, 330 S. Poplar Avenue, Pierre. Initial filing 2012. Initial registered agent Todd J. Bernhard, Delta Trust Company, Pierre. Organizers David Warren, Lancaster, Pennsylvania; Kurt Trimarchi, Lititz, Pennsylvania; and Bernhard. Initial managers Robert Vowler, Hummelstown, Pennsylvania; Terry L. Harris, Enola, Pennsylvania; Greg M. Lowe, Enola, Pennsylvania; Warren; and Bernhard. In 2014, Trimarchi was added as a manager, replacing Vowler. In 2018, Delta Trust Company was merged into Bridgeford; the merged set of directors were Bernhard; Linda Voller, Pierre; Ford W. Bell, Wayzata, Minnesota; Michael Hoffner, Camp Hill, Pennsylvania; Warren; Trimarchi; and Harris; and registered agent changed to DT Services, Pierre. In 2019, Bernhard was no longer listed as a manager. In 2020, four managers were listed: Voller, Warren, Harris and Trimarchi.

Causeway Trust Company, private trust company, 201 S. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2012. Initial registered agent SDTC Services, Sioux Falls. Incorporators Ingrid Thekla Lee, San Antonio, Texas; Oliver Tsung Wen Lee, San Antonio, Texas; and Matthew T. Tobin, Sioux Falls. In 2013, Rick R. Moore, address unknown, was added as a director. In 2014, Nancy Maria Chang, address unknown, was added as a director. In 2015, Ronald K. Calgaard, address unknown, was added as a director. In 2018, John C. Hamby, address unknown, and Jennifer A. Lee, address unknown, were added as directors. In 2019, Christopher S. Armstrong, address unknown, was added as a director. In 2020, registered agent changed to South Dakota Trust Company, Sioux Falls. In 2021, Kal Grant, address unknown, and Carl Schmidtman, address unknown, were added as directors, replacing Calgaard and Moore.

Hermes Trust Company, private trust company, 201 S. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2012. Initial registered agent Matthew Tobin, South Dakota Trust Company, Sioux Falls. Organizers Stanley N. Bergman, New Haven, Connecticut; Tobin; and Pierce McDowell III, Sioux Falls. Initial managers Bergman; Tobin; McDowell; Franz K. Plutschow, Zurich, Switzerland; Walter Trussel, Cologny, Switzerland; and Yves Lourdin, Nassau, Bahamas. In 2018, Tobin no longer was listed as a manager. In 2019, Jeremy Mellitz, New Haven, Connecticut, was added as a manager. In 2021, Trussel was no longer listed as a manager.

IQ EQ Trust Company, U.S., LLC, public trust company, 211 Founders Park Drive, Rapid City. Initial filing 2011 as Concord Trust Company. Initial registered agent Matthew Tobin, Sioux Falls. Initial location 201 S. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls. Organizers Joseph F. McDonald III, Bow. New Hampshire; Amy Kanyuk, Concord, New Hampshire; Raymond Martin, Warner, New Hampshire; and Christopher Martin, Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Initial managers McDonald; Kanyuk; Raymond Martin; Christopher Martin; and Matthew Tobin, Sioux Falls. Managers change in 2015 with Andrew Powell, Concord, New Hampshire, replacing Raymond Martin. Registered agent changed to Patrick Goetzinger, 506 Sixth Street, Rapid City, in 2016, with Goetzinger also replacing Tobin as a manager; and location changed to 1719 W. Main Street, Rapid City. Location changed in 2019 to 211 Founders Park Drive, Rapid City. In 2022, changes in managers as David Koop, Bedford, New Hampshire; and Mark Fordyce, Dallas, Texas, replaced Kanyuk and Powell; and registered agent changed to Gunderson Palmer law firm, 506 Sixth Street, Rapid City.

Marlow Trust Company, private trust company, 212 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2012 at 201 S. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial registered agent Matthew Tobin, Sioux Falls. Incorporators and initial directors Josephine Shaw, Hong Kong; James A.F. Wadham, Lantau Island, Hong Kong; Conley Brooks, Jr., Minneapolis, Minnesota; and Tobin. In 2016, directors listed Brooks; Tobin; and Brian Balleine, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands. In 2015, registered agent changed to South Dakota Trust Company, Sioux Falls. In 2019, location change to 212 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls. In 2020, Shaw returned as a director, replacing Balleine.

Old Mission Trust Company, public trust company, 212 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2012 at 201 S. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial registered agent Matthew Tobin, Sioux Falls. Organizers Christopher M. Lamb, Traverse City; Michigan; Robert W. Stibbs, Traverse City, Michigan; and Tobin. Initial managers Lamb; Stibbs; Tobin; and Kurt A. Schuler and Jeffrey A. Johnson, both of Traverse City, Michigan. In 2019, location changed to 212 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls.

PAi Trust Company, public trust company, 3904 W. Technology Circle, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2012 at 300 S. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial registered agent Lin Rostrom, Sioux Falls. Incorporators Michael Kiley, Green Bay, Wisconsin; Mark Nicholas, DePere, Wisconsin; Dick Corcoran, Sioux Falls; Brenda Wall, DePere, Wisconsin; and Tracy Ruh, Suamico, Wisconsin. In 2014, registered agent name changed to Linda Rostrom and agent location changed to 3904 W. Technology Circle, Sioux Falls. In 2015, registered agent changed to Richard Corcoran, 4904 S. Twin Ridge Road, Sioux Falls. In 2021, registered agent changed to Corporation Service Company, 503 S. Pierre Street, Pierre.

Pilot Grove Private Trust Company, private trust company, 212 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2012 at 201 S. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial registered agent Matthew Tobin, Sioux Falls. Incorporators and initial directors Dominic F. Polizzotto, Las Vegas, Nevada; Andrew J. Astrachan; Las Vegas, Nevada; Mark Vorsatz, San Francisco, California; and Tobin. In 2013, Chad H. Blackham, Las Vegas, Nevada, was added as a director. In 2020, directors listed Polizzotto; Tobin; Vorsatz; Astrachan; and Robert Wagner, unknown; Demetrius Karos, possibly Frankfort, Illinois; and Heath Oberloh, possibly of Sioux Falls. In 2021, the location changed to 212 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls.

2013

AdvisorTrust Inc., public trust company, 201 S. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2013. Initial registered agent David Peterson, Sioux Falls. Incorporators Nazareno J. Regalbuto, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Mark B. Klein, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Peterson. Initial directors Nazareno J. Regalbuto, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Mark B. Klein, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Peterson; Gail Weiss, Leawood, Kansas; Joseph H. Jacovini, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and John W. Schmel, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. In 2015, Patrick J. O’Connor, Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, was added as a director, while Weiss and Jacovini no longer were listed. In 2016, registered agent changed to South Dakota Trust Company, Sioux Falls. In 2017, Thomas Cota, Sioux Falls, replaced Peterson as a director.

Ellis Ring Family Trust Company, private trust company, 212 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2013. Initial registered agent Matthew Tobin, South Dakota Trust Company, Sioux Falls. Organizers James Ring; Suzanne Caplan; and Jacqueline Morgan, all of Santa Monica, California. Initial managers Joseph Marasco, Santa Monica, California; Ring; Caplan; Morgan; and Tobin. In 2019, managers listed Dianne Stadtfeld, Sioux Falls; Tom Cota, Sioux Falls; and David Garcia, Joseph Marasco, Jennifer Morgen and Raina Ring, all of Los Angeles, California. In 2016, registered agent changed to South Dakota Trust Company. In 2020, Mark Wagner, Los Angeles, California, replaced Marasco as a manager. In 2021, Stanley Caplan was added as a manager and all seven were listed as from Sioux Falls.

Mariner Trust Company, public trust company, 5700 W. 112th Street, Overland Park, Kansas. Initial filing 2013 at 201 S. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial registered agent National Registered Agents, 319 S. Coteau Street, Pierre. Organizers Martin C. Bicknell, Cheryl Vohland, and Brian Leitner, all of Leawood, Kansas; and Brian O’Regan, Colleyville, Texas. Bicknell was designated as initial manager. In 2014, registered agent changed to Corporation Service Company, 503 S. Pierre Street, Pierre. In 2015, manager became Mariner Holdings, Leawood, Kansas. In 2016, managers listed Bicknell, Vohland Leitner, O’Regan, and Matthew Tobin, Sioux Falls. Also in 2016, principal street location changed to 4200 W. 115th Street, Leawood, Kansas. In 2018, location changed to 5700 W. 112th Street, Overland Park, Kansas.

National Advisors Trust of South Dakota, public trust company, 5132 S. Cliff Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2013 at 300 N. Dakota Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial registered agent Dixie K. Hieb, Sioux Falls. Incorporators and initial directors David L. Roberts, Thomas R. Linhoff, Kevin D. Hobbs and Aaron E. Bowman, all of Overland Park, Kansas, and Hieb. In 2014, directors listed Linhoff; Hobbs; Hieb; Tyson Theeler, Sioux Falls; and John J. Sullivan and James A. Combs, Jr., both of Overland Park, Kansas. In 2015, Theeler no longer was listed, and the registered agent changed to CT Corporation System, 319 S. Coteau Street, Pierre. In 2016, the addresses for Linhoff, Combs, Hobbs and Sullivan changed to Kansas City, Missouri. In 2017, Gary D. Drewes, Rapid City, replaced Hieb as a director. In 2018, directors listed Robert J. Swift, Jr., and Combs, both of Overland Park, Kansas, and Drewes; and location changed to 5132 S. Cliff Avenue, Sioux Falls. In 2020, directors listed Combs; Drewes; Robert F. Keats, Phoenix, Arizona; and John G. O’Byrne and Joseph Morsman, both of Overland Park, Kansas. In 2021, directors listed Combs; O’Byrne, Keats; and Drewes.

2014

Corundum Trust Company, 401 E. 8th Street, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2002. Available state records start in 2011; registered agent was James Riswold, Sioux Falls. Conversion from limited liability company to corporation 2014. Incorporator John Kelly, Minneapolis, Minnesota. In 2014, managers listed Ronald S. Johnson, Sioux Falls; William J. Berens, Minneapolis, Minnesota; Steven P. Condon, Sioux Falls; Barry J. Newman, Minneapolis, Minnesota; and James S. Riswold, Sioux Falls. In 2015, managers listed Johnson; Berens; Timothy E. Coutts, Sioux Falls; Newman; and Riswold.

Expedition Trust Company, public trust company, 435 S. Chappelle Street, Pierre. Initial filing 2014. Initial registered agent Todd J. Bernhard, Pierre. Incorporators Mark T. Giles, Charlottesville, Virginia; Neal F. Kassell, Charlottesville, Virginia; Leslie B. Disharoon, Charlottesville, Virginia; Donald A. King, Jr., Keswick, Virginia; Eugene V. Fife, Charlottesville, Virginia; Paula F. Newcomb, Charlottesville, Virginia; and Peter M. Grant II, Charlottesville, Virginia. They and Bernhard were the initial directors. The initial business address was 330 S. Poplar Avenue, Pierre. Directors listed in 2015 were Newcomb; Giles; Grant; Bernhard; and Philip Garland, address unknown. Directors in 2017 were Newcomb, Garland and Giles. In 2018 directors listed Grant and Bernhard. In 2020, registered agent changed to DT Services, 330 S. Poplar Avenue, Pierre, and Bernhard was dropped as a director. In 2020, Bernhard was listed as president and chief executive officer. In 2021, officers listed Newcomb, Garland, Bernhard and Giles, with Grant as a director.

FNN Trust Company, public trust company, 210 N. Lawler Street, Mitchell. Initial filing 2014. Initial registered agent CT Corporation System, 319 S. Coteau Street, Pierre. Organizers Jeff D. Jones, Yankton; Jennifer Benson, Fremont, Nebraska; and Bonny Hansen, Mitchell. Initial manager Benson. In 2015, managers listed Hansen; Benson; David Cota; and Greg Schilling, all reportedly from Omaha, Nebraska. The mailing address was First National Bank of Omaha, 1620 Dodge Street, Omaha, Nebraska.

Hamilton Trust Company of South Dakota, public trust company, 212 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2014. Initial registered agent Corporation Service Company, 503 S. Pierre Street, Pierre. Organizers Howard Berke; Yulsa Montanez; and Leigh R. Bass, all of New York, New York. Initial managers Berke; Montanez; Bass; Matthew Tobin, Sioux Falls; and David Peterson, Sioux Falls. In 2016, registered agent changed to South Dakota Trust Company, Sioux Falls. In 2017, Thomas Cota, Sioux Falls, replaced Peterson as a manager. In 2019, Dianne Stadtfeld, Sioux Falls, replaced Tobin as a manager.

Madison Trust Company, public trust company, 401 E. Eighth Street, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2014. Initial registered agent James Riswold, Sioux Falls. Incorporators Daniel Gleich, Monsey, New York; E. Brian Finkelstein, Monsey, New York; and Riswold. Initial directors Gleich; Finkelstein; Riswold; David Koegel, Wesley Hills, New York; and Mervyn Klein, Monsey, New York. In 2016, Mark Golombeck replaced Koegel as a director. In 2020, David Timpe, Sioux Falls, replaced Golonbeck as a director.

Sageworth Trust Company of South Dakota, public trust company, 300 S. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2014. Initial registered agent Bradley C. Grossenburg, Sioux Falls. Organizers Timothy P. Brown, Lancaster, Pennsylvania; David K. Kruft, Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and Grossenburg. Initial managers Brown; Kruft; Grossenburg; Gene P. Otto, Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and Scott A. Shuck, Lancaster, Pennsylvania. In 2018, Alan D. Niebel, Lancaster, Pennsylvania, replaced Brown as a manager. In 2021, Scott Pinchuk, Lancaster, Pennsylvania, replaced Otto as a manager; and registered agent changed to CT Corporation System, 319 S. Coteau Street, Pierre.

Summer Street Trust Company, private trust company, 212 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2014 at 201 S. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial registered agent Matthew Tobin, Sioux Falls. Organizers Pierce H. McDowell, III, Sioux Falls; David Peterson, Sioux Falls; and Tobin. Initial managers Deidre O’Byrne, Salem, New Hampshire; Rupal Poltack, Boston, Massachusetts; Melanie Sommer, New Castle, New Hampshire; and Tobin. In 2017, South Dakota Trust Company became registered agent; managers listed Tobin; Arthur R.G. Solmssen, Jr., Bedford, New Hampshire; and Alcie Renee Lewis, Derry, New Hampshire. In 2019, location changed to 212 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls. In 2020, Solmssen was no longer listed as a manager. In 2021, Julie Everett, address unknown, was listed as a manager.

Trident Trust Company, public trust company, 200 N. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2014. Initial registered agent Alice L. Rokahr, Sioux Falls. Incorporators Rokahr; Mario Novello, New York, New York; and Mariano Scola, Miami, Florida. Initial directors Rokahr; Novello; Scola; Peter Cohen, Atlanta, Georgia; and Dale L. Strasser, Freeman. In 2017, directors listed Rokahr; Strasser; Cohen; and Stephen Bridson, Sioux Falls. In 2019, Strasser no longer listed as a director. In 2020, Jordan Vitek, Vermillion, replaced Bridson as a director. In 2021, registered agent changed to Titan Management, Sioux Falls; and directors became Cohen; Peter Randazzo, Sioux Falls; and Gary Williams, Sioux Falls.

2015

BTC Trust Company, public trust company, 5032 Bur Oak Place, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2015. Initial registered agent Jessica Beavers, Sioux Falls. Incorporators and initial directors Beavers; Ralph Brown, Vermillion; Dennis G. Hoffman, Sioux Falls; Donald S. Hooper, Sioux Falls; Charles Leibold, Clive, Iowa. In 2016, Lisa Schneiderman, address unknown, and Sarah Keenan, address unknown, were added as directors; and registered agent changed to Leibold. In 2017, Scott Johnson, address unknown, and Rex Rolfing, Sioux Falls, were added as directors, replacing Schneiderman and Keenan; and registered agent changed to Nate Birkholz, Sioux Falls. In 2018, Birkholz was added as a director. In 2020, Ashlee Viregger, Sioux Falls, was added as a director, replacing Johnson. In 2021, Paul Larsen, address unknown, was added as a director, replacing Leibold.

Gore Creek Trust Company, private trust company, 201 S. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2015.Initial registered agent Matthew Tobin, Sioux Falls. Organizers Michael A. Bourdon, Chicago, Illinois; Jason G. Raymond, Chicago, Illinois; and Tobin. Initial managers Bourdon; Raymond; Tobin; Christopher B. Galvin, Chicago, Illinois; and Michael P. Galvin, Chicago, Illinois. In 2016, registered agent changed to South Dakota Trust Company, Sioux Falls. In 2017, Michael Galvin changed his address to Washington, D.C.

IRA Financial Trust Company, public trust company, 5024 S. Bur Oak Place, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2015 at 401 E. Eighth Street, Sioux Falls. Initial registered agent James Riswold, Sioux Falls. Incorporators Adam Bergman, Miami, Florida; Gabriel Alvarez, Plantation, Florida; and Riswold. Initial directors Bergman; Alvarez; Riswold; Michael Serventick, Sunny Isle Beach, Florida; and Mendy Lieberman, Miami Beach, Florida. In 2016, location changed to 221 S. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls, and registered agent became Roxanne Berens, Sioux Falls. In 2017, Berens was listed as the director. In 2020, location changed to 5024 Bur Oak Place, Sioux Falls, and registered agent changed to Rochelle Nowstrup, Sioux Falls.

Maroon Private Company, private trust company, 350 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2015 at 101 S. Reid Street, Sioux Falls. Initial registered agent Mary Akkerman, Sioux Falls. Organizers Glen Miller, Chicago, Illinois; Jennifer S. Lakomy, Chicago, Illinois; and Akkerman. Initial managers Glen Miller; Akkerman; Thomas J. Pritzker, Chicago, Illinois; Marshall E. Eisenberg, Chicago, Illinois; and John A. Miller, Glenview, Illinois. In 2015, registered agent changed to Corporation Service Company, 503 S. Pierre Street, Pierre. In 2016, P. Daniel Donahue, Sioux Falls, replaced Akkerman as a manager. In 2017, location changed to 350 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls. In 2019, Glen Miller no longer was listed as a manager. In 2020, Derek V. Arend, Sioux Falls; and Paula H. McMenamin. Chicago, Illinois, were added as managers.

Meristem Trust Company, public trust company, 212 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2015 at 201 S. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial registered agent National Registered Agents, 319 S. Coteau Street, Pierre. Organizers Jocelyn A Henkensiefken; Charles J. Maxwell, Jr.; James M. Robbins; Jon K. Crow; and Patrick R. Regan, all through Meristem, Minnetonka, Minnesota. Initial managers were those five and Matthew Tobin, Sioux Falls. In 2017, Meristem Trust Company was listed as manager. In 2018, Dianne Stadtfeld, Sioux Falls, was added as a manager. In 2019, managers listed Tobin; Crow; Maxwell; Robbins; Regan; Anne Novak; and Anne Paape. Also in 2019, location changed to 212 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls.

Old Hickory Trust Company, private trust company, 212 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2015 at 201 S. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial registered agent Pierce McDowell, III, Sioux Falls. Organizers Matt Morrall, Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Peter W. Wright, Fort Lauderdale, Florida; and Matthew Tobin, Sioux Falls. Initial directors Morrall; Wright; Tobin; and Steven W. Hudson and Holly J. Bodenweber, both of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. In 2016, registered agent changed to South Dakota Trust Company, Sioux Falls; and Diane Stadtfeld, Sioux Falls, was listed as director. In 2018, directors listed Hudson; Morrall; Wright; Tobin; and Bodenweber. In 2019, Stadtfeld replaced Tobin as a director; and location changed to 212 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls.

UDQ Private Trust Company, private trust company, 350 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial filing date 2015 at 101 S. Reid Street, Sioux Falls. Initial registered agent Mary A. Akkerman, Sioux Falls. Organizers Glen Miller, Chicago, Illinois; Jennifer S. Lakomy, Chicago, Illinois; and Akkerman. Initial managers Gigi Pritzker Pucker, Michael A. Pucker, Edward W. Rabin, and Mark S. Hoplamazian, all of Chicago, Illinois; Miller; and Akkerman. In 2015, registered agent changed to Corporation Service Company, 503 S. Pierre Street, Pierre. In 2016, P. Daniel Donahue, Sioux Falls, replaced Akkerman as a manager. In 2017, location changed to 350 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls; and Timothy Hurd, address unclear, replaced Hoplamazian as a manager. In 2019, Miller no longer listed as a manager. In 2020, Derek V. Arend, Sioux Falls, and Paula H. McMenamin, Sioux Falls, added as managers. In 2021, Donahue no longer listed as a manager.

2016

Bluebird Trust Company, private trust company, 201 S. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2016. Initial registered agent David Peterson, South Dakota Trust Company, Sioux Falls. Organizers Matthew Tobin; Peterson; and Terry Prendergast, all of Sioux Falls. Initial managers Tobin; Laura Baxter-Simons; and Nathaniel Simons, both of Berkeley, California. In 2021, Tom Cota and Diana Stadtfeld, both of Sioux Falls, were added as managers, replacing Baxter-Simons and Simons.

CISA Trust Company (South Dakota), public trust company, 140 N. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2016. Organizers Todd Bernhard, Pierre; Linda Voller, Pierre; and John J. Ryan, Jr., Geneva, Switzerland. Initial managers Bernhard; Voller; Ryan; J. Rodney Allen, Geneva, Switzerland; and David A. Timpe, Hartford, South Dakota. Initial designated office 330 S. Poplar Avenue, Pierre. In 2018, principal office changed to 140 N. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls, and registered agent changed to Anthony Botticella, Sioux Falls, replacing Bernhard. In 2019, registered agent changed to Laura Lees, Sioux Falls, replacing Botticella, with Lees and Gregory J. Honl, Sioux Falls, replacing Bernhard and Voller as directors. In 2020, Camille Jensen, Sioux Falls, replaced Lees as registered agent. In 2020, Jon C. Olson, Sioux Falls, replaced Lees as a director.

JTC Trustees (USA), public trust company, 140 N. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2016 at 201 S. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial registered agent Matt Tobin, Sioux Falls. Organizers Nigel Le Quesne, Jersey. St. Helier, United Kingdom; Emilio Miguel, Miami, Florida; and Tobin. Directors listed in 2017 Miguel; Tobin; Dianne Stadtfeld, Sioux Falls; and Thomas Cota, Sioux Falls. In 2017, registered agent changed to South Dakota Trust Company, Sioux Falls. In 2018, registered agent changed to Eric Lundin, Sioux Falls. In 2018, directors listed Lundin; Miguel; Michelle Le Herissier, Richard Corcoran and Dennis Hoffman. In 2019, registered agent changed to JTC vice president Elissa Eiseland, and Jodi Hill, St. Helier, Jersey, replaced Lundin as a director. In 2020, registered agent changed to Bruce Bogue, Sioux Falls. In 2021, registered agent changed to William Blewett, Sioux Falls; and directors listed Le Herissier; Hoffman; Miguel; Blewett; and Timothy Carroll.

Kendris Trustees (USA), public trust company, 212 S. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2016 at 201 S. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial registered agent Thomas Cota, Sioux Falls. Organizers Daniel Schmid, Zurich, Switzerland; Antonia Spuhler, Zurich, Switzerland; and Cota. Initial managers Schmid; Spuhler; Cota; Dianne Stadtfeld, Sioux Falls; and Matthew Tobin, Sioux Falls. In 2017, registered agent changed to South Dakota Trust Company, Sioux Falls. In 2019, managers listed Cota; Stadtfeld; Tobin; Priska Frohli; Christian Lyk; and Khaled Rezale, all supposedly of Sioux Falls; location also changed to 212 S. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls. In 2020, Gordana Tisljar replaced Frohli as a manager.

Lavender Trust Company, private trust company, 212 S. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2016 at 201 S. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls. Incorporators Bronwyn D. Andreas, New York, New York; Bradley C. Grossenburg, Sioux Falls; John M. Olivieri, New York, New York; and Matthew Tobin, Sioux Falls. South Dakota Trust Company, Sioux Falls, was initial registered agent. In 2018, directors listed Olivieri; Tobin; Nancy Close, New York, New York; and John B. Grandoff III, Tampa, Florida. In 2020, Frank McCreay was added as a director and location changed to 212 S. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls.

2017

Amicorp Trustees, public trust company, 101 W. 69th Street, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2017. Initial registered agent Delta Trust Company, aka Todd Bernhard, Pierre. Initial organizers Bernhard and Linda M. Voller, both of Pierre; and Souraya T.M. Radwan, Barcelona, Spain. Initial managers Todd J. Bernhard; Linda M. Voller; Anthony Perea, Miami, Florida; Derk Scheltema, Willemstad, Curacao; and Souraya T.M. Radwan. In 2019, Douglas Mikkonen, Pierre, replaced Perea as a manager. In 2020, Careen Byfield Leyshon, St. Michael, Barbados, and Danielle Keeton, Pierre, replaced Bernhard and Scheltema as managers, and registered agent changed to Voller. In 2021, the company moved from Pierre to Sioux Falls; John Michael McCarty and David Peterson, both of Sioux Falls, were added as directors; registered agent changed to McCarty; and Voller, Mikkonen and Keeton were dropped as directors.

Generations Trust Company, private trust company, 300 N. Dakota Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2017. Initial registered agent Dixie K. Hieb, Sioux Falls. Incorporators E. Michael Greaves, Ankey, Iowa; and P. Daniel Donahue, Sioux Falls. Initial directors Greaves; Donahue; and Richard B. Dennert, Chicago, Illinois.

International Chemical Overseas Trust Company, private trust company, 212 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2017 at 201 S. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial registered agent South Dakota Trust Company, Sioux Falls. Incorporator Matt Tobin, Sioux Falls. Initial directors Spencer L. Harrison, New York, New York; Candace Krugman Beinecke, New York, New York; and Tobin. In 2019, location changed to 212 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls.

Life Insurance Trust Company, public trust company, 5132 S. Cliff Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2017 at 101 S. Reid Street, Sioux Falls. Initial registered agent Dixie K. Hieb, Sioux Falls. Organizers Kurt Gearhart and Maureen C. Sheehan, both of Minneapolis, Minnesota; and Hieb. Initial managers Gearhart; Sheehan; Hieb; Shani Homeister, Cedar Falls, Iowa; and Jessica Von Nagy, Minneapolis, Minnesota. In 2018, registered agent changed to Corporation Service Company, Pierre. Also in 2018, Tony McKillip, Sioux Falls, replaced Homeister as a manager. In 2019, Ralph Medici replaced Von Nagy as a manager. In 2020, Kurt Niederloh replaced Sheenhan as a manager. In 2021, location changed to 5132 S. Cliff Avenue, Sioux Falls.

Midland Trust Company, public trust company, 330 N. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2017 at 101 S. Reid Street, Sioux Falls. Initial registered agent Brenna Peterson, Sioux Falls. Incorporators David Owens, Fort Myers, Florida; Brandon Hall, Fort Myers, Florida; and James Riswold, Sioux Falls. Initial directors Owens; Hall; Riswold; Victor Prasco, Crown Point, Indiana; and Brandon Stith, Chicago, Illinois. In 2018, directors listed Owens, Prascoc, Hall, Riswold and Peterson. In 2019, registered agent became CT Corporation System, 319 S. Coteau Street, Pierre, and location changed to 330 N. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls.

New Vision Trust Company, public trust company, 401 E. Eighth Street, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2017. Initial registered agent Jim Riswold, Sioux Falls. Incorporators James C. Hitt, Asheville, North Carolina; Tim Kuhman, Sioux Falls; and Riswold. Initial directors Hitt; Jennifer Emert, Ligonier, Pennsylvania; James Hillegas, Asheville, North Carolina; Kuhman; and Riswold. In 2018, directors listed Hillegas, Black Mountain, North Carolina; Riswold, Dell Rapids; Kuhman, Sioux Falls; Emert, Freeman; and Hitt, Enka, North Carolina. In 2021, Sean McKay, Charlotte, North Carolina, replaced Hillegas as a director.

Next Generation Trust Company, public trust company, 401 E. Eighth Street, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2017. Initial registered agent, James Riswold, Sioux Falls. Incorporators Jaime Raskulinecz and Linda Varas, both of Roseland, New Jersey; and Riswold. Initial directors Raskulinecz; Varas; Riswold; and Karen Jung and DeAnna Vechio, Roseland, New Jersey. In 2018, director listed Riswold; while Raskulinecz and Varas were listed as beneficial owners. In 2019, directors listed Raskulinecz; Varas; Riswold; Jung; and Vechio.

NuView Trust Company, public trust company, 101 S. Reid Street, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2017 at 330 S. Poplar Avenue, Pierre. Initial registered agent Delta Trust Company of South Dakota, Pierre. Incorporators Glen Mather, Mount Dora, Florida; Jason DeBono, Lake Mary, Florida; and Todd Bernhard, Pierre. Initial directors Mather; DeBono; Bernhard; Richard Lee, Olvedo, Florida; and Bryan Mick, Omaha, Nebraska. In 2018, DeBono and Mather were listed as beneficial owners. In 2019, registered agent changed to Bridgeford Trust Company, 330 S. Poplar Avenue, Pierre. In 2020, registered agent changed to Davenport, Evans, Hurwitz & Smith, 206 W. Fourteenth Street, Sioux Falls; location changed to 101 S. Reid Street, Sioux Falls; and David Timpe, Sioux Falls, replaced Bernhard as a director. In 2021, registered agent changed to Jason P. Clark, 6001 W. Jordan Court, Sioux Falls, and agent’s address changed to 4913 E. Avondale Circle, Sioux Falls.

PandoTree Trust Company, public trust company, 212 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2017 as Pando Trust Company at 201 S. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial registered agent South Dakota Trust Company, Sioux Falls. Organizers Matthew Tobin, Sioux Falls; Tom Cota, Sioux Falls; and Alyssa Rosendahl, Sioux Falls. Initial managers Chris Erblich, Phoenix, Arizona; Scott Horn, Phoenix, Arizona; Cleves Delp, Maumee, Ohio; Donald Scott, Phoenix, Arizona; Brady Fineske, Maumee, Ohio; and Tobin. In 2019, name changed to PandoTree Trust Company. In 2019, location changed to 212 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls.

2018

A&D Private Family Trust Company, LLC, private trust company, 201 S. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2018. Initial registered agent South Dakota Trust Company, Sioux Falls. Organizers Matthew Tobin and Thomas Cota, 201 S. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial managers Yaakov Greenspan, Long Beach, California; Shimon Greenspan, Long Beach California; and Tobin. Location changed in 2020 to 212 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls.

Anthos Trust Company South Dakota, private trust company, 201 S. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2018. Initial registered agent South Dakota Trust Company, Sioux Falls. Organizers Eric Beveridge, New York, New York; and Matthew Tobin, Sioux Falls. Initial managers Beveridge; Tobin; Maureen Tavernese, New York, New York; and Edward Niehoff, Amsterdam, The Netherlands. In 2019, merger with Anthos Trust Company, New York, New York, with Anthos Trust Company South Dakota as the survivor.

BitGo Trust Company, public trust company, 6216 Pinnacle Place, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2018. Initial registered agent Woods Fuller Shultz & Smith, Sioux Falls. Incorporators Mike Belshe; David F. Larson; Shahla F. Ali; and Rodrigo Vicuna, all of Palo Alto, California; and Bradley C. Grossenburg, Sioux Falls. Initial directors Richard Corcoran, address unknown, Anthony Botticella, address unknown; Belshe; Larson; and Grossenburg. In 2021, Cassandra Lentchner, New York, New York, was added as a director, replacing Botticella.

Bridges Trust Company of South Dakota, public trust company, One River Place, Dakota Dunes. Initial filing 2018. Initial registered agent Dixie K. Hieb, Sioux Falls. Incorporators Edson L. Bridges, Omaha, Nebraska; Margaret L. Doyle, Dakota Dunes; and Michael G. App, Omaha, Nebraska. Initial directors Brian R. Miles, Omaha, Nebraska; Douglas R. Plahn, Omaha, Nebraska; Bridges; Doyle; and App. In 2020, Brian M. Kirkpatrick, address unknown, was added as a director. In 2021, Thomas E. Simmons, Vermillion, was added as a director.

IRAR Trust Company, public trust company, 401 E. Eighth Street, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2018. Initial registered agent Jim Riswold, Sioux Falls. Incorporators Liane Bathey, La Jolla, California; Jason Craig, Oakland, California; and Jim Riswold, Sioux Falls. Initial directors Bathey; Craig; Riswold; Yvonne Garcia, Oakland, California; and Nicole Verdes, La Jolla, California. In 2020, David Timpe, Sioux Falls, was added as a director and Verdes no longer was listed.

Roaring Fork Trust Company, private trust company, 212 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2018 at 201 S. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial registered agent South Dakota Trust Company, Sioux Falls. Incorporators Matthew Tobin and Thomas Cota, both of Sioux Falls. Initial directors William P. Lauder, New York, New York; Gary Lauder, possibly San Francisco, California; Joel S. Ehrenkranz, New York, New York; and Tobin. In 2019, location became 212 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls.

2019

Anchorage Trust Company, 4901 S. Isabel Place, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2019. Initial registered agent James Benham, Sioux Falls. Incorporators Nathan McCauley, San Francisco, California; Kathryn Biber, San Franciso, California; and Benham. Initial directors McCauley; Biber; Tammy Cao Wetterwald, San Francisco, California; Chris Prendergast, Sioux Falls; and Benham. In 2020, Nicole Farrar, San Francisco, California, replaced Wetterwald as a director; and registered a]gent changed to Corporation Service Company, 503 S. Pierre Street, Pierre. In 2021, shareholders voted to dissolve.

Lapistone Trust, public trust company, 435 S. Chappelle Street, Pierre. Initial filing 2019 at 330 S. Poplar Avenue, Pierre. Initial registered agent Todd Bernhard, Pierre. Organizers Joshua Yang, Chicago, Illinois; Shari Chen, Alhambra, California; and Derek Chen, Las Vegas, Nevada. Initial managers Bernhard; Yang; Derek Chen; Linda Voller, Pierre; and Douglas Mikkonen, Pierre. In 2019, the registered agent changed to DT Services, Pierre. In 2020, the location changed to 435 S. Chappelle Street, Pierre; the registered agent changed back to Bernhard; and the managers listed Bernhard; Yang; Derek Chen; Grace Beck, Pierre; and Will Mortenson, Fort Pierre.

Pheasant Paradise Trust Company, private trust company, 212 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2019. Initial registered agent South Dakota Trust Company, Sioux Falls. Organizers Matthew Tobin, Sioux Falls, and Thomas Cota, Sioux Falls. Initial managers Larry Van Tuyl and Patricia Van Tuyl, possibly of Newport Harbor, California; Chris Erblich, possibly Phoenix, Arizona; Michael Pacheco, unknown; Jennifer Bongratz, possibly Phoenix, Arizona; Javier Aldrete, possibly Scottsdale, Arizona; and Tobin. In 2020, John Cleaves, possibly Scottsdale, Arizona, was added as a manager.

PLL Trust Company, private trust company, 212 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2019. Initial registered agent South Dakota Trust Company, Sioux Falls. Organizers Matthew Tobin, Sioux Falls, and Thomas Cota, Sioux Falls. Initial managers Dan Mattox, unknown; Chris Erblich, possibly Phoenix, Arizona; John Woolway, possibly Mission, Kansas; Bob Holcomb, unknown; and Tobin.

Saint Joseph Trust Company, public trust company, 224 North Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2019. Initial registered agent Daniel Bottjen, Sioux Falls. Organizers Joao Pedro Volz, Miami, Florida; Emilio Volz, Miami, Florida; and Bottjen. Initial managers Joao Pedro Volz; Emilio Volz; Miguel Valdes, Miami, Florida; David Peterson, Sioux Falls; and Bottjen.

Shade Tree Trust Company, public trust company, 212 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2019. Initial registered agent South Dakota Trust Company, Sioux Falls. Organizers Colleen Chase, Jesse George and Amy Seagroatt, all listed as Saratoga Springs, New York. Initial managers Chase; George; Seagroatt; Adrienne Knapp, Sioux Falls; and Matthew Tobin, Sioux Falls.

Standard Trust, private trust company, 1601 E. Sixty-Ninth Street, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2019. Initial registered agent Woods Fuller Shultz & Smith, 300 S. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls. Organizers Scott A. Erickson, Sioux Falls; Matthew P. Bock, Sioux Falls; and Carey A. Miller, Sioux Falls. Initial managers Jeffory A. Erickson, Sioux Falls; Scott A. Erickson; Loral Wilbur, Sioux Falls; Douglas Sharp, Watertown; and Preston B. Steele, Huron. In 2020, Dennis M. Daugaard, possibly Dell Rapids, was added as a manager. Also in 2020, Paige W. Bock, Sioux Falls, became registered agent. In 2021, Matthew Bock was added as a manager, and neither of the Ericksons was listed as a manager.

2020

Aegis Trust Company, public trust company, 306 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre. Initial filing 2020 at 5006 S. Broadband Lane, Sioux Falls. Initial registered agent John Michael McCarty, Sioux Falls. Incorporators ChiaoChieh (Serra) Wei, San Francisco, California; Mark Gunderson, Sioux Falls; and McCarty. Initial directors Wei; McCarty; Shou (Griffin) Yang, Shanghai, China; Dave Timpe, Sioux Falls; and Carl Wegner, Taipei City, Taiwan. Registered agent changed in 2021 to Thomas Hart, Pierre; and location changed to to 535 S. Chappelle Street, Pierre. Location changed in 2022 to 306 E. Capitol Avenue, Pierre; incorporators changed, with Hart and Todd Bernhard, Pierre, replacing Gunderson and McCarty; directors changed, with Bernhard and Liz Chien, Pierre, replacing McCarty and Wegner; and registered agent changed to Ryker Tieszen, Pierre.

Dougherty Trust Company, public trust company, 212 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2020. Initial registered agent South Dakota Trust Company, Sioux Falls. Organizers Pierce McDowell III, Sioux Falls; Pat Dougherty, Sioux Falls; and Tim Dougherty, Sioux Falls. Initial managers Todd Witcraft, Minneapolis, Minnesota; Paul Dinzeo, Minneapolis, Minnesota; McDowell; Pat Dougherty; and Tim Dougherty.

Summer Street Business Trust, 101 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2020 by Alta Trust Company. No further information.

2021

Alimco Trust, private trust company, 101 S. Reid Street, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2021. Initial registered agent David Peterson, Sioux Falls. Organizer Jonathan Marcus. Initial directors Jonathan Marcus, Anthony Lanza and David Peterson, all of 101 S. Reid Street, Sioux Falls.

Amicus Trust Company, public trust company, 101 S. Reid Street, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2021. Initial registered agent David Peterson, Sioux Falls. Organizers Joseph Tombs, Patrick Tombs and David Peterson, all of 101 S. Reid Street, Sioux Falls. Initial managers Joseph Tombs, Patrick Tombs, David Tombs, Dustin Cordell and Peterson.

FTX Vault Trust Co., public trust company, 122 S. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2021 as Digital Custody Trust Company. Initial registered agent Michael Spraitz, Sioux Falls. Incorporators Terence Culver, San Francisco, California; Elizabeth Kukka, San Franscisco, California; and Spraitz. Initial directors Culver; Kukka; Spraitz; Eric Mayo, San Francisco, California; and Noam Katz, Closter, New Jersey. Registered agent changed in 2022 to John Michael McCarty, Sioux Falls. Name changed in 2022 to FTX Vault Trust Co.

Fieldpoint Private Trust, LLC, public trust company, 212 S. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2021. Initial registered agent South Dakota Trust Company, Sioux Falls. Organizers Matt Tobin, James Steffen and Jason Nomsen, all of Sioux Falls. Initial managers Nicholas J. Bertha III, New York, New York; Christopher DeLaura, New York, New York; Timothy Tully, Greenwich, Connecticut; Mark Ricca, Darien, Connecticut; and Tobin. Managers changed in 2022 with Russ Holland, no address, replacing DeLaura.

Fifteen21 Private Family Trust Company, private trust company, 206 W. 14th Street, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2021. Initial registered agent Dixie Hieb, Sioux Falls. Incorporators Kevin Loegering, St. Paul, Minnesota; Doug Peters, St. Paul, Minnesota; and Hieb. Initial directors Todd W. Johnson, St. Paul, Minnesota; Michael Johnson, St. Paul, Minnesota; and Hieb.

Yarrow Trust Company, private trust company, 212 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2021 at 201 S. Phillips Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial registered agent South Dakota Trust Company, Sioux Falls. Organizers Matthew Tobin, Sioux Falls; and Tom Cota, Sioux Falls. Initial directors Tobin; Matthew Michels, Yankton; Jonathan Fitzpatrick, Miami, Florida; William H. Forshee, Coral Gables, Florida; and Austin Shapard, Boston, Massachusetts. In 2021, location changed to 212 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls.

2022

Brownsville Trust Company, private trust company, 300 N. Dakota Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2022. Initial registered agent Dixie Hieb, Sioux Falls. Organizer P. Daniel Donahue, Sioux Falls. Initial managers Brian P. Johnson, Brownsville, Wisconsin; James N. Phillips, Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and Donahue.

Corpag Trust South Dakota Inc., public trust company, 3500 S. First Avenue Circle, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2022. Initial registered agent Alice Rokahr, Sioux Falls. Incorporators Enrique Travieso, Miami, Florida; Tamires Ziembinski, Miami Beach, Florida; and Rokahr. Initial directors Travieso; Zieminski; Rokahr; James Petree, Sioux Falls; and Michael Spraitz, Sioux Falls. Registered agent changed in 2022 to Corpag Services South Dakota LLC.

CP Trust Company SD, LLC, private trust company, 101 S. Reid Street, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2022. Initial registered agent David Peterson, Sioux Falls. Organizer Seamus Smith, no address shown. Initial managers Smith; Jessica Culpepper, no address shown; and Peterson.

FGA Private Trust Company, LLC, private trust company, 212 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2022. Initial registered agent South Dakota Trust Company, Sioux Falls. Organizers Matthew Tobin and Thomas Cota, both of Sioux Falls. Initial managers Hassan Taher, no address shown; Scott Brigante, no address shown; and Tobin.

RMS Family Trust Company LLC, private trust company, 212 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls. Initial filing 2022. Initial registered agent South Dakota Trust Company, Sioux Falls. Organizers Matthew Tobin and Thomas Cota, both of Sioux Falls. Initial managers Tobin; Elliot Kaplan, Naples, Florida; Kevin Bergman, Naples, Florida; Steven Schumeister, Minneapolis, Minnesota; Allen Lenzmeier, Minneapolis, Minnesota; and William Brody, Minneapolis, Minnesota.