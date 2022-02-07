PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Representative Shawn Bordeaux lost Monday in his push for tribal members to have free access to South Dakota state parks and recreation areas and free hunting and fishing licenses on non-tribal lands.

The House State Affairs Committee merged the Mission Democrat’s two bills into one and voted 11-2 to kill HB 1142.

Bourdeaux, a member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, said he got the idea from Minnesota.

Tribal governments got “raked over the coals” when the U.S. Supreme Court in the 1970s decided the U.S. government owed them $105 million for taking the Black Hills , according to Bordeaux.

He said the free access and licenses would be limited to the nine tribes who have treaties with the U.S. government regarding land in South Dakota. He said tribal members’ spouses and children would also have free access and licenses.

Scott Simpson, director for the state Division of Parks and Recreation, opposed the legislation. “This is a user pay, user benefit system,” Simpson said.