Transportation Commission OKs bids for more S.D. road projects, including US 18 in Winner

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Eleven projects on state highways in Roberts, Harding, Perkins, Pennington, Jackson, Spink, Clark, Clay and Tripp counties had bids accepted this week by the South Dakota Transportation Commission.

Two are combination jobs, including work on a portion of U.S. 18 in Winner that attracted five bids.

The lowest total offer for the Winner project came from T&R Contracting Inc. The Sioux Falls firm bid $11,099,144.85 for the above-ground work and $1,095,430.15 to relocate and upgrade the underground water and sewer lines. Both were above the estimates of $10,320,835.80 and $637,239.70.

That led chairman Mike Vehle (val-ee) of Mitchell to remark the total was “almost a doubling of what they were expecting” for the underground work.

Sam Weisgram, who presents bids to the commission for the state Department of Transportation, agreed the amount was “way more” but said there wasn’t any guarantee that a lower bid would be received if the project is offered again.

Commissioner Ron Rosenboom of Sturgis noted there were five bids that were fairly competitive. Less than $3,000 separated the low and second-lowest. “If you went to the spring, you probably wouldn’t see that,” Rosenboom said. “They are pretty tight,” Vehle agreed.

The other combination job was for milling and surfacing about 11 miles of US 212 between Doland and Clark in Spink and Clark counties and for milling and surfacing 11 miles of SD 37 between Doland and Turton in Spink County.

That combination went to Asphalt Paving and Materials Company. The Huron firm bid $2,997,779.34 for the US 212 work and $2,582,447.87 for the SD 37 work. Those were less than the estimates of $3,191,983.18 and $2,706,587.85. Four contractors bid.

Other low bids the commission accepted Thursday included:

Shoulder widening and other work on about 9 miles of SD 46 from Irene to SD 19A in Clay County went to Central Specialties Inc. The Alexandria, Minnesota, firm bid $11,277,765.88. That was less than the $12,060,662.37 estimate. Three contractors bid.

Milling and surfacing about 8 miles of SD 46 from west of SD 19/19A to west of the I-29 junction in Clay County went to Knife River Midwest LLC. The Sioux City, Iowa, firm bid $6,313,104.72. That was less than the $6,947,457.81 estimate. Five contractors bid.

Corridor signing on various routes in Pennington County went to Hilt Construction Inc. The Rapid City firm bid $98,278.70. That was less than the $116,157.83 estimate. Two contractors bid.

Milling, surfacing and bridge work on some 11 miles of I-90’s eastbound lanes in Jackson County went to Complete Concrete Inc. doing business as Complete Contracting Solutions. The Rapid City firm bid $22,771,269.16. That was more than the $21,517,785.72 estimate. Seven contractors bid.

Milling, surfacing and replacing a structure on 14 miles of US 14 in the Wall and Cottonwood area of Pennington and Jackson counties went to Border States Paving Inc. The Fargo, North Dakota, firm bid $6,214,184.11. That was less than the $6,595,542.90 estimate. Five contractors bid.

Border States Paving Inc. also had low bid of $8,310,020.48 to mill and surface about 31 miles of SD 20 between Prairie City and SD 73 in Perkins County. That was more than the $8,217,305.70 estimate. Five contractors bid.

Heavy Constructors Inc. of Rapid City had low bid of $688,256.22 to replace a structure over the Hill City spillway in Pennington County. That was more than the $651,119.50 estimate. Two contractors bid.

Grangaard Construction Inc. of Watertown had low bid of $5,978,629.51 for replacing several structures in Harding County. That was less than the $6,954,596.55 estimate. Grangaard submitted the only bid.

Louis-Company LLC of Lees Summit, Missouri, had low bid of $383,837.25 for polymer chip-seal work on I-29 structures in the Summit area and on SD 15 structures in the Wilmot area of Roberts County. That was less than the $438,427.95 estimate. Six contractors bid.