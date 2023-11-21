PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Transportation Commission is taking steps to clarify its lending authority to local governments for roads and bridges. The commission on Tuesday adopted a formal set of policy guidelines, after another in-depth discussion and more changes.

Commissioner Mike Vehle of Mitchell, who served 12 years as a state legislator, was cautious. He noted that borrowers have the fiduciary responsibility to get the lowest-possible interest rate. “I want to make sure that people aren’t borrowing more money than they need because of a cheap interest rate,” Vehle said.

State Transportation Secretary Joel Jundt said the applications are handled on a case-by-case basis. The banks typically haven’t made loans for public works projects such as highways and bridges.

The Legislature gave authority to the commission in 2017 to “to establish procedures for the application and approval of loans to local government highway jurisdictions. The jurisdictions may use the money for the marking, constructing, reconstructing, repairing, and maintenance of the highways and bridges of the state pursuant to terms and conditions determined by the commission.”

The commission currently has three ways to make loans. One involves federal money, at 1.5% interest annually for up to seven years, with the department providing management of the project.

Another involves advances against surface transportation block grant funding that a county or first-class municipality is scheduled to receive. These are made at 1.5% interest annually, up to three years.

The third involves loans from the state highway fund to municipalities, townships, and counties, up to $7 million per project, and up to $25 million total of loans, at 1.5% interest, with payment due in seven years.

Karla Engle, a department attorney, said the document shows the way the programs have worked in the past but she emphasized that the commission isn’t bound by those. She said the phrase “last resort” was in bold type and the document also makes clear that the borrower is responsible for repayment.

Commissioner Don Roby of Watertown, who’s also served on the city’s council, said the applicant should have to participate in a review. Jundt said people from DOT talk with a prospective borrower before an application is filed.

Commissioner Larry Nelson of Canton, a lawyer who served four years as a state legislator, asked about adding a definition of “last resort.” Jundt said each project is unique and the borrower has to show what had been attempted.

Nelson said he was hesitant about having the commission “make it up as we go along.” Jundt said there’s a dialogue between the department and the applicant. He said a question would be added to the application form asking what the applicant had attempted.

The commission, which has made some loans through the years, began discussing the policy guidelines in October. After the commission gave its OK to the document Tuesday, Vehle suggested that the department provide the commission with a “bank” report on an annual basis. “Just so we have an idea,” Vehle said. “We will do that,” Jundt said.