Transportation Commission delays repairs of I-90 bridges in western South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) – The state Transportation Commission decided Thursday to wait and seek new bids on a project to update 15 bridges in Jackson, Jones and Mellette counties in western South Dakota.

The work included 13 bridges on Interstate 90, between Cactus Flat and SD 73 west of Kadoka, and two others where US 83 crosses I-90 at Murdo and over the Little White River.

PCIRoads of St. Michael, Minnesota, was lowest of three bidders at $1,996,934.91. That was about 40 percent above the engineer estimate.

Sam Weisgram, who oversees bids for the state Department of Transportation, said the prices were “high.” He recommended the project be offered again this fall, rather than awarding it Thursday.

“We feel that has the potential to improve bid results,” Weisgram said.

The commission accepted three other projects whose bids were also more than engineer estimates but weren’t quite as excessive.

Complete Concrete Inc. of Rapid City was the only bidder at $311,242.73 for a sidewalk project in Piedmont from city hall to Valley Elementary School. That was 32 percent above the $235,147.90 estimate.

The project calls for a 20 percent local match. Weisgram said Piedmont officials were willing to pay the additional money.

Dakota Traffic Services of Tea was the only bidder at $739,345.48 for pavement marking on a 28-mile stretch Interstate 29 in southern Union County. That was 21.8 percent above the $607,165.93 estimate.

Another pavement marking project on various highways in Bennett, Gregory, Jackson, Todd and Tripp counties drew four bids. Lowest was Traffic Solutions of Harrisburg at $399,519.30, which was 17.9 percent above the $338,998.81 estimate.

The commission approved two other projects.

Traffic Solution was nearly exact with a low bid of $212,606.00 for pavement marking a 2.8-mile segment of SD 15 in Milbank. The estimate was $212,021.60.

Midwest Contracting of Marshall, Minnesota, came in the lowest of four contractors for a box-culvert replacement over Firesteel Creek northeast of Plankinton in Aurora County. Midwest's bid of $261,886.50 was 2.3 percent below the estimate of $268,166.15.